Yogi Adityanath removes Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel for ‘inaction’
LUCKNOW: In a surprise move, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday removed director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel from his post over “inaction”, people aware of the matter said.
Goel, who was in the state’s DGP for a little over 11 months, has been appointed director general (DG) Civil Defence. He still has almost two years of service and is due to retire in February-end 2024.
According to information shared by home department officials, Goel was removed from the DGP’s post due to what they described as disregard for government work, lack of interest in departmental work and inaction. They did not elaborate.
Additional director general (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar has been given charge in the absence of the DGP.
A 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the UP cadre, Mukul Goel was appointed the DGP on June 1, 2021.
Before that, Goel was posted in the Border Security Force (BSF).
People aware of the matter said three IPS officers of 1988 batch DG Intelligence DS Chauhan, DG Police Recruitment and Promotion board RK Vishwakarma and DG Prison Anand Kumar are among the front runners for the state’s top police post.
Raut threatens to expose financial misdoings by 28 BJP leaders, targets Somaiya again
Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he had details of the financial misdoings by 28 prominent party leaders, and he would soon make them public. Raut said an NGO run by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Yuvak Pratisthan was a tool to convert black money into white and that the charity commissioner and the economic offences wing of the Mumbai police would inquire into all such donations.
Discussed caste census, says Tejashwi Yadav on 45-min meeting with Nitish Kumar
A day after his ultimatum to chief minister Nitish Kumar on a statewide caste census, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish Kumar at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening. Emerging from the meeting, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader announced that the chief minister had assured him that he will convene an-all party meeting at the earliest to hold a caste-based census in the state.
BJP, Cong to give 27% tickets to OBCs after SC rejects quota in MP local polls
A day after the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh state election commission to conduct local body polls without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party and opposition Congress on Wednesday decided to give 27% tickets to OBC candidates in local body polls. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to notify local body polls in Madhya Pradesh within two weeks without the OBC quota.
KMC Language Univ, Bangladesh govt discuss academic cooperation
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University vice-chancellor Prof NP Singh on Wednesday met the high commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran and proposed ways to work together in areas of protection, conservation, translation and promotion of state and regional languages. Prof Singh proposed to work in the following areas by establishing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaka University and other universities in Bangladesh.
Lilavati Hospital lodges complaint against unknown people for taking photos of Navneet Rana
Mumbai The Bandra police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly taking photos of Amravati MP Navneet Rana when she was in the MRI room of Lilavati hospital in Bandra. “On the complaint of the Lilavati Hospital security supervisor Amit Gaud, a case has been registered against unknown people under section 448 (punishment for trespass) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others),” said a police officer from Bandra station.
