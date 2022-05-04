Yogi Adityanath stresses need to check depletion of water resources in Uttarakhand with conservation steps

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the depletion of Uttarakhand’s water resources needed to be checked with water conservation initiatives, plantation drives and the building of check dams.

Yogi Adityanath also noted that Uttarakhand is facing the challenge of hill migration with people leaving the state.

Yogi Adityanath made these observations while attending a function at the Patanjali Wellness Centre at Pakhro village in Pauri Garhwal near his ancestral village Panchur. Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were also present on the occasion. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Yogi Adityanath said, “Not only youngsters are migrating, but water resources are also depleting here.”

During his childhood, he would swim in the waters at Yamkeshwar (near his ancestral village), he said.

“In my childhood, there used to be two feet deep water there. When I went there on Tuesday, there was not a drop of water,” he said.

Stressing on measures to protect the water resources of the hill state, he said, “When plantation is carried out, water seepage happens and that saves water from running off.”

Yogi Adityanath spent Tuesday night at his ancestral home with his family members. On Wednesday morning, he took a stroll in the village and interacted with the villagers and children. He also clicked photos with some children. Many villagers and people from the surrounding villages came to see Yogi Adityanath. He also attended a family function.

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath will visit Haridwar where he will attend an official function to discuss the issues related to the division of assets between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with his counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami.

