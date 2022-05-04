Yogi Adityanath stresses need to check depletion of water resources in Uttarakhand with conservation steps
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the depletion of Uttarakhand’s water resources needed to be checked with water conservation initiatives, plantation drives and the building of check dams.
Yogi Adityanath also noted that Uttarakhand is facing the challenge of hill migration with people leaving the state.
Yogi Adityanath made these observations while attending a function at the Patanjali Wellness Centre at Pakhro village in Pauri Garhwal near his ancestral village Panchur. Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were also present on the occasion. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand.
Yogi Adityanath said, “Not only youngsters are migrating, but water resources are also depleting here.”
During his childhood, he would swim in the waters at Yamkeshwar (near his ancestral village), he said.
“In my childhood, there used to be two feet deep water there. When I went there on Tuesday, there was not a drop of water,” he said.
Stressing on measures to protect the water resources of the hill state, he said, “When plantation is carried out, water seepage happens and that saves water from running off.”
Yogi Adityanath spent Tuesday night at his ancestral home with his family members. On Wednesday morning, he took a stroll in the village and interacted with the villagers and children. He also clicked photos with some children. Many villagers and people from the surrounding villages came to see Yogi Adityanath. He also attended a family function.
On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath will visit Haridwar where he will attend an official function to discuss the issues related to the division of assets between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with his counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami.
All India Power Engineers Federation questions fresh instructions on coal import
All India Power Engineers Federation has raised questions on the Union power ministry's fresh instructions to the state government and the private sector thermal power plants to import foreign coal to increase the depleting coal supply. “On one hand, the Union power ministry is pressuring the state government thermal power plants to import coal,” All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey said.
Advocate commissioner to survey Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on May 6
Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar will conduct a survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi on May 6 afternoon, said an advocate, Madan Mohan Yadav. He said the survey would start at 3pm. A local court had on April 8, 2022, appointed Ajai Kumar as the advocate commissioner in the case. The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.
MLNMC in Prayagraj plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Sangam city is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
Inspect projects every week: UP top official
The newly appointed urban development department principal secretary Amrit Abhijat has instructed all the officers to go to the field instead of sitting inside AC chambers. The principal secretary reviewed the works of the urban development department in presence of top officials. The principal secretary said that the dream project of Prime Minister, 'Amrit Sarovar' should be built in all the cities by June 2023. The principal secretary also reviewed Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.
Punjab budget: Mann asks AAP MLAs to give suggestions, seek public opinion
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party's state legislators to share their suggestions as well as encourage their constituents to participate in the budget preparation exercise. The MLAs representing urban areas were also asked to gear up for the municipal elections in the state. Let experts do the job: Warring Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned Mann over his claim that people of Punjab will make the budget.
