Yogi Adityanath to lay first slab of main structure of Ram temple on June 1

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the first stone slab when construction of the main structure of the Ram temple begins in Ayodhya on June 1.

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will form part of this main structure.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, shared the progress report of construction work of Ram Mandir till date, on Monday. He said that CM Adityanath will lay the first stone slab on June 1 with Vedic rituals. Around 11 priests will perform the puja at around 9 am which will continue till 11am.

Adityanath had relocated Ram Lalla from the tent in Ram Janmabhoomi to the makeshift temple on March 25, 2020.

For the construction of the main structure of the Ram temple pink sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan will be used, while in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, white marble from Rajasthan’s Makrana will be used. Around 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved stones will be used in the main structure of Ram temple.

