Yogi Adityanath to lay first slab of main structure of Ram temple on June 1
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the first stone slab when construction of the main structure of the Ram temple begins in Ayodhya on June 1.
The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will form part of this main structure.
Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, shared the progress report of construction work of Ram Mandir till date, on Monday. He said that CM Adityanath will lay the first stone slab on June 1 with Vedic rituals. Around 11 priests will perform the puja at around 9 am which will continue till 11am.
Adityanath had relocated Ram Lalla from the tent in Ram Janmabhoomi to the makeshift temple on March 25, 2020.
For the construction of the main structure of the Ram temple pink sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan will be used, while in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, white marble from Rajasthan’s Makrana will be used. Around 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved stones will be used in the main structure of Ram temple.
Storm brings heat relief, civic nightmare to Capital
New Delhi: The Capital woke up to intense showers and gusty winds which touched 75kmph, leading to flight disruptions, power outages, waterlogging, and traffic jams caused by the flooding and fallen trees. The much-needed rains, which weather experts say may have broken the hold of the successive heatwaves Delhi has seen since March, also came after an extended dry spell. The Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius (C).
47 candidates selected as excise constables have criminal cases against them
Hiding about their past records is proving to be costly for many candidates selected as constables in the UP Excise Department as now their jobs are in jeopardy. Out of the 374 excise constables recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow, 47 aspirants out of 150 whose verification process has been completed so far have been found to have lied about their past police records.
UP govt promotes organic farming, afforestation along banks of Ganga
The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting organic farming and afforestation along the banks of the Ganga in order to make the sacred river cleaner, free of pollution caused by chemical fertilisers and toxic pesticides and ensure its uninterrupted flow, said a government statement. The government has already launched plantation drive in Kasganj and some other areas in this context, added the statement.
On the shoulders of devotion, for the sake of education
Much like the fabled Shravan Kumar who used to carry his old and blind parents on his shoulders, this father does much the same for his disabled son, for the sake of his disabled 20's education, son Satyadev Verma. A resident of Nistha Gajadharpur, Mastram, under the Fakharpur block, used to carry his disabled son Satyadev Verma, 20, on his shoulders from his house at Gajadhapur crossing to pick a bus for Bahraich.
Now, Pune MP Girish Bapat opposes Balgandharva redevelopment plan
PUNE Pune member of parliament (MP) and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Girish Bapat, has raised doubts over the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Balgandharva auditorium and demanded that extensive construction should not be carried out. Bapat's latest stand is seen as a dig at the local BJP unit and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol. The redevelopment proposal includes demolishing the existing structure and building a multi-storeyed building that will house multiple theatres and art galleries.
