Yogi Adityanath to offer khichdi at Gorakhnath temple today

Gorakhpur: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the peethadheeshwar ( head priest ) of Gorakhnath temple here, would offer first khichdi at the temple to mark Makar Sakranti, official sources confirmed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion, a month-long khichdi fair , organised every year on Makar Sakranti, will also start at the temple which has been decked up with colorful lights . In view of the fresh surge in corona cases, Covid protocol will be followed completely while full security arrangement has been made to ensure safety of devotees.

As temple chief, Yogi Adityanath has been performing pre-dawn special pujas on khichdi since years. The khichdi sent by former kings of Nepal is offered first by the CM and then the devotees are allowed turn wise to enter the sanctum sanctorum .

The annual fair was expected to be visited by lakhs of devotees who would offer khichdi ( raw pulses and rice ) to Baba Gorakhnath , the manifestation of Lord Shiva, said temple official Dwarika Tiwari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tonnes of khichdi offered by devotees is used for preparing langar and to feed the poor throughout the year.

In view of the fair, an administrative team led by district magistrate Vijay Kiran visited the temple . The DM asked the officials to complete preparations before time. Arrangements for stay of devotees , bonfire and sanitation were also made.

It is said 11th century saint Baba Gorakhnath moved to Gorakhpur and stayed here. People started offering him pulses, rice and other stuff .Since then, the tradition to offer khichdi continues at Gorakhnath temple