Yogi announces new vax policy in sync with election dates

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the “new vaccination policy” in sync with the dates of the phase-wise UP Assembly elections, targeting 100% vaccination of all eligible age groups 10 days prior to the respective districts going to polls.

“Given the UP polls, there is a need to speed up Covid vaccination drive in the state. Start marking districts according to their poll dates for achieving 100% vaccination here 10 days prior to the voting dates in these districts. Make a detailed plan for executing this new policy by today evening,” Adityanath told officers concerned at the Covid-19 review meeting.

He said the state so far had administered 21.39 crore Covid vaccination doses. While 13.47 crore people got their first doses, 7.91 crore were fully vaccinated (two doses). Till Sunday, 24.22 lakh adolescents in age group of 15-18 were given their first dose.

The CM said: “Experts say that the new variant of the Covid virus is not as virulent as before and is less harmful. It is not a big threat to those who are vaccinated. There is no need to panic, rather the need of the hour is safety and alertness,” he emphasised.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that physical presence of employees should not exceed 50% in government and private offices (excluding essential services) and encourage introduction of work from home.

In case any employee in private sector tests Covid positive, then the employee should be sanctioned seven-day leave, he said.