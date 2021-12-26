Yogi asks officials to get ready to administer Covid vaccines to 15-18 age group

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked the officials concerned to begin preparations and arrange Covid vaccines for administering to adolescents between the ages of 15 and 18 years from January 3 in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement.

Yogi also told them to carry out fresh drives to give precautionary dose to corona warriors, frontline and healthcare workers as also people over 60 years with co-morbidities.

The chief minister was addressing the officials at a Covid-19 review meeting.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced (on Saturday) the launch of Covid vaccination from January 3 for those between the ages of 15 and 18 years; and a precautionary dose from January 10 for corona warriors, frontline and healthcare workers as also for those above 60 years with co-morbidities (on the advice of doctors). Ensure availability of the vaccine and, for this, be in touch with the central government,” Yogi said.

He said UP, so far, had done a great job in vaccinating people against Covid and the process should continue.

“Launch an extensive awareness and publicity drive for vaccinating the adolescents,” Yogi said.

He said UP had already administered 19.40 crore (194 million) doses of vaccine and 6.88 crore (68.8 million) people were fully vaccinated. He also specified that the state has given the first shot of the vaccine to 85% and both the doses to 47% of the target population.

In the last 24 hours, 59 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection were detected in the state, while the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 323, Yogi said.