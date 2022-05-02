Yogi assures help to set up Rashtriya Raksha University regional campus in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the vice chancellor of the Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University of every possible assistance for the establishment of a regional campus of the university in Uttar Pradesh.
Vice chancellor Bimal N Patel met Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here.
“The chief minister sought detailed information from vice chancellor Patel about the establishment of the regional campus, infrastructure-related facilities, and commencement of educational and training programmes, and assured that the state government will extend all possible help,” the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here after the meeting.
The statement added the Gandhinagar-based central university was established by Parliament in 2020 to meet the need for trained manpower in policing, criminal justice and correctional administration.
It provides students with different academic courses related to policing and internal security.
As per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the aim of the university is to prepare trained youths for the security forces, said Patel. The institute runs various courses, including diploma in police science, diploma in industrial and personal security, certificate in physical education and cyber safety, he said. From the next academic session, graduate, postgraduate and PhD courses have been proposed in police administration, criminology, psychology, cyber safety among others, the vice chancellor was quoted as saying in the statement.
