Yogi council of ministers thanks PM Modi for his interaction and guidance
Lucknow: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s council of ministers for nearly four hours here on “subjects furthering good governance and ease of living for the citizens,” the council of ministers passed a resolution greeting him for completion of 8-year term as Varanasi MP and thanking him for his guidance.
An official spokesman said the resolution passed at the meeting of the council of ministers greeted the Prime Minister for completion of his eight-year term as Varanasi MP and his successful leadership of the country. The spokesman said the council of ministers offered gratitude to the PM for his visit to Lucknow for a dialogue with them and his guidance.
Much significance is being attached to the PM’s visit, with political observers calling the move the first step of energizing the Team UP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A number of ministers called the PM’s guidance at the interaction ‘wonderful’ and “energizing” that, they felt, would help them in serving the people and take the state ahead on the path of development.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance was wonderful. This is for the first time that a Prime Minister has interacted directly with the ministers of the state and given his guidance, doing away with all the protocol. His guidance will be helpful in serving the people better and take the state ahead on the path of progress and development,” said a minister after attending the meeting of council of ministers that Yogi presided over at Lok Bhawan here on Tuesday.
Most of the ministers who attended the meeting of council of ministers, expressed their gratitude to Modi for his ‘guidance’ and said the PM’s ‘mantra’ would help them in bringing about an improvement in governance. ”The PM’s guidance was all about conduct and behaviour of ministers with the officers, staff and the people,” said another minister without elaborating further.
“The PM energized all of us. He encouraged us and guided on how to work better for the people and how to make Uttar Pradesh an Uttam Pradesh,” said a minister of state. Asked why the interaction with the PM took four hours, the minister said each of the 52 ministers was given an opportunity to speak and each minister may have taken two to three minutes.
There were also discussions about the visits of Group of Ministers to divisions/districts as the tours of ministers were taking the governance to the people. “The PM heard the ministers with interest and gave his suggestions on various issues,” said another minister of state. Yogi asked the ministers to get ready for the forthcoming budget session of the state legislature.
-
Plea seeks injunction against prayers at Mathura mosque
AGRA A lawyer from Lucknow has filed a petition before the court of district judge, Mathura, seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The petition along with application under Section 91 read with Section 92 and Section 151 of Civil Procedure Code was moved in the court of district judge, Mathura, on Tuesday.
-
Delhi government panel suggests increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
A Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis has recommended a proportionate increase in fares with respect to the rise in CNG prices in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday. Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week.
-
Akhilesh assails UP govt over power crisis
All the hollow announcements and rhetoric of the BJP government that it is supplying enough and uninterrupted power to people are now exposed. The people are distressed over the unannounced power cuts. There is a public outcry over the power disruptions across the state--be it Lucknow or Gorakhpur. Akhilesh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly blamed “wrong government policies and narrow mind-set of the BJP” for the worsening power situation in the state.
-
Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran
A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown before a speeding vehicle when resisted a rape bid at a village in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday late evening, police said. The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school when stepped out of the house to attend nature's call on Monday evening.
-
One of Bihar’s oldest Met observatory awaits land for upgradation
The proposal to develop the Purnia meteorological observatory, one of the oldest observatories in Bihar, into a zonal instrument maintenance centre (ZIMC) has been pending for the last five years due to the lack of required land needed for up-gradation, officials aware of the development said.
