Yogi council of ministers thanks PM Modi for his interaction and guidance

Lucknow: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s council of ministers for nearly four hours here on “subjects furthering good governance and ease of living for the citizens,” the council of ministers passed a resolution greeting him for completion of 8-year term as Varanasi MP and thanking him for his guidance.

An official spokesman said the resolution passed at the meeting of the council of ministers greeted the Prime Minister for completion of his eight-year term as Varanasi MP and his successful leadership of the country. The spokesman said the council of ministers offered gratitude to the PM for his visit to Lucknow for a dialogue with them and his guidance.

Much significance is being attached to the PM’s visit, with political observers calling the move the first step of energizing the Team UP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A number of ministers called the PM’s guidance at the interaction ‘wonderful’ and “energizing” that, they felt, would help them in serving the people and take the state ahead on the path of development.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance was wonderful. This is for the first time that a Prime Minister has interacted directly with the ministers of the state and given his guidance, doing away with all the protocol. His guidance will be helpful in serving the people better and take the state ahead on the path of progress and development,” said a minister after attending the meeting of council of ministers that Yogi presided over at Lok Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Most of the ministers who attended the meeting of council of ministers, expressed their gratitude to Modi for his ‘guidance’ and said the PM’s ‘mantra’ would help them in bringing about an improvement in governance. ”The PM’s guidance was all about conduct and behaviour of ministers with the officers, staff and the people,” said another minister without elaborating further.

“The PM energized all of us. He encouraged us and guided on how to work better for the people and how to make Uttar Pradesh an Uttam Pradesh,” said a minister of state. Asked why the interaction with the PM took four hours, the minister said each of the 52 ministers was given an opportunity to speak and each minister may have taken two to three minutes.

There were also discussions about the visits of Group of Ministers to divisions/districts as the tours of ministers were taking the governance to the people. “The PM heard the ministers with interest and gave his suggestions on various issues,” said another minister of state. Yogi asked the ministers to get ready for the forthcoming budget session of the state legislature.

