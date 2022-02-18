Yogi ensured criminals were behind bars: Rajnath

LUCKNOW “BJP danke ki chot pe sarkar banayegi aur Samajwadi Party kehti hai ki woh dange ki chot par sarkar banayegi (the BJP has openly announced that they will form the government and the Samajwadi Party says they will bet on riots to win elections),” said defence minister Rajnath Singh here on Friday.

“Now there can’t be riots in Uttar Pradesh as the Yogi Adityanath-led government has buldozed all criminals and established law and order, which has led to development in the state,” said Rajnath Singh, the local MP while addressing two public meetings in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar and Cantonment to drum up support for BJP’s Rajeshwar Singh (former ED joint director) and UP law minister Brijesh Pathak, on the respective assembly seats.

The defence minister said he didn’t want to talk about the law and order situation during the Samajwadi Party’s rule in UP. “Everyone knows how mafia and goons raised their head in SP’s rule and the entire state became a free field for them. But chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured that criminals were behind bars. He also ordered demolition of illegal properties of Mafiosi, and in its place, houses for the poor people are coming up,” he added.

“Yogi Adityanath has changed the face of UP. If you re-elect a BJP government, the state’s economy will touch 1 trillion mark and the country’s economy will be pegged at 5 trillion. The road network in UP would be even better,” he said at a public meeting in Lucknow’s Cantonment, from where the BJP has fielded law minister Brijesh Pathak.

Rajnath Singh said Pathak had done exemplary work in five years and exhorted BJP workers to ensure his victory from the Cantonment seat with a margin of not less than 1 lakh votes.

In Sarojini Nagar, he assured voters that poor people’s houses will get water connections and water will reach their home in the next one and a half years.

“Tap water in each household scheme is another revolutionary step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said and asked people if they had ever come across any other Prime Minister who addressed issues of sanitation, drinking water and cleanliness like Modi did.

Listing out a welfare scheme of the Modi government, he said: “The Ayushman Bharat free medical insurance facility provides for up to ₹5 lakh insurance cover to poor. The scheme is unique in which people may avail free medical facilities across the country.”

During these public meetings, the minister asked people if they had ever seen Goddess Laxmi coming on a bicycle or sitting on an elephant. “Also, she doesn’t come by waving her hand. Laxmiji only sits on lotus flower,” he said

The defence minister pointed out that the BJP had always fulfilled the promises made in its manifesto. “From abrogating Article 370 to construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, all promises to voters in 2019 polls had been fulfilled,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow West, Rajnath Singh invoked former Prime Minister late AB Vajpayee, saying all development work being carried out in Lucknow was only possible because of his blessings and good wishes of the people here.

“Our next priority will be to free the state capital of traffic jams by laying huge network of roads so that people reach their destination in the shortest possible time,” he added.

He urged people to vote for BJP candidate Anjani Srivastava, describing him as a committed party worker who was rewarded with the BJP’s ticket for his hard work.

