Yogi extends support to ‘Save Soil Movement’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took to Twitter to support the ‘Save Soil Movement’.

“Our body is made of five elements Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Akasha and are the basis of our life,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Yogi added, “The soil decides the quality of water and air. It is, therefore, extremely important that the soil is healthy. Heartily support Sadhguru in his #SaveSoil movement and wish for its success.”

The movement is receiving support from the students of Uttar Pradesh. With active support from the state basic education department, an awareness drive about the movement was conducted by Isha volunteers across government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

“Students were sensitised about the depleting condition of our soil. In a massive expression of support and their concern to Save Soil, more than 20,000 students came forward to write letters to the Prime Minister drawing his attention towards the calamity. Students from more than 120 schools in over 25 districts of UP are writing letters to the Prime Minister and many more schools are expected to join the drive in the coming days,” said Garima Charu, volunteer of Isha Foundation.

Across the country, over half a million students have written letters to their ministers, requesting them to take action for soil regeneration.

On March 21, 2022, spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru embarked on a lone motorcycle journey passing through Europe, West Asia and India in an urgent bid to halt and reverse soil degradation. The 65-year-old Sadhguru is undertaking the journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by various global bodies and agencies, including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), she said.