Yogi extends support to ‘Save Soil Movement’
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took to Twitter to support the ‘Save Soil Movement’.
“Our body is made of five elements Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Akasha and are the basis of our life,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted.
Yogi added, “The soil decides the quality of water and air. It is, therefore, extremely important that the soil is healthy. Heartily support Sadhguru in his #SaveSoil movement and wish for its success.”
The movement is receiving support from the students of Uttar Pradesh. With active support from the state basic education department, an awareness drive about the movement was conducted by Isha volunteers across government schools in Uttar Pradesh.
“Students were sensitised about the depleting condition of our soil. In a massive expression of support and their concern to Save Soil, more than 20,000 students came forward to write letters to the Prime Minister drawing his attention towards the calamity. Students from more than 120 schools in over 25 districts of UP are writing letters to the Prime Minister and many more schools are expected to join the drive in the coming days,” said Garima Charu, volunteer of Isha Foundation.
Across the country, over half a million students have written letters to their ministers, requesting them to take action for soil regeneration.
On March 21, 2022, spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru embarked on a lone motorcycle journey passing through Europe, West Asia and India in an urgent bid to halt and reverse soil degradation. The 65-year-old Sadhguru is undertaking the journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction.
The Save Soil Movement is supported by various global bodies and agencies, including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), she said.
-
Yogi tells new MLAs to stay away from contracts, leases
Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday asked new members of the state assembly not to allow family interference in their work and chief minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted them to stay away from the awarding of contracts and leases. They should have a positive attitude while serving the people of Uttar Pradesh, the two leaders said. Yogi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and one-term MLC.
-
Uttar Pradesh: Swatantra Dev Singh’s elevation shows BJP’s Kurmi focus for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The appointment of state's Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, 58, as the leader of the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is being seen as the party's outreach in the buildup to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls towards such non-Yadav OBC communities among whom the BJP doesn't have an impressive array of homegrown leaders. Swatantra Dev Singh is a Kurmi leader, a numerically dominant non-Yadav OBC subcaste.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray demands ‘significant’ reduction in excise duty
Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded a significant reduction in excise duty. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. This will lead to a reduction in the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and of diesel by ₹7 per litre.
-
Ram temple: Construction work on main structure to begin on June 1, plinth likely to be completed by August
The Ram temple construction committee has decided to start construction work on the main structure of the temple in Ayodhya from June 1 as it is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar. Stones from Rajasthan and Karnataka will be used in the main structure, which will also have the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The ongoing plinth work of the Ram temple will continue and is likely to be completed by August.
-
Mercury drops as rain makes a return in Delhi
Cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds swept across the Capital on Saturday too, causing a further drop in temperature, as the India Meteorological Department forecast intermittent showers to continue in the Capital till Tuesday. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered to representational for the entire city, was 42.3 degrees Celsius (C) -- three degrees above normal but 1.1 degrees down from a day ago.
