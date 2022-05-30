Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Yogi gives school bags, reading material to children in Gorakhpur

Virtual programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release benefits for destitute kids under the PM Cares for Children scheme
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with children during the launch of PM Cares for Children scheme, in Gorakhpur, on Monday. (Amiruddin Guddu/HT Photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 08:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday participated in a virtual programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release benefits for destitute children under the PM Cares for Children scheme.

After the event, the chief minister, in Gorakhpur, met children who lost their parents during the Covid pandemic. Along with gifts, Yogi Adityanath gave children the letters from the Prime Minister, the passbook of their accounts opened in the post office and health cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He also gave school bags, lunch boxes, water bottles and reading material to the children. Children above 18 years or more got an amount of 10 lakh under the scheme whereas 4 to 9 lakh was given to those below 18 years of age, as per their eligibility, said a state government spokesperson.

While interacting with the children, the CM inquired about their well-being and collected feedback about their education. He motivated kids to study and move forward in their career. “Children need not worry about their studies or future as the central and state governments are standing with them under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Adityanath said the government had taken responsibility to ensure that the children lead a respectable life and continue their education. He directed officers to ensure that children did not face any problem.

“Under the PM Cares for Children scheme, 441 children from Uttar Pradesh have been benefited, including 11 from Gorakhpur. Of the eligible 11 children of Gorakhpur, two are girls and nine boys,” said a state government spokesperson.

Of these 11 children, three were 18 years or above, while eight were below 18.

The amount given under PM Cares for Children scheme was deposited in the accounts of children opened in the post office under the guardianship of the district magistrate.

For minors, the amount will be kept in the form of fixed deposit till they attain the age of 18 years. Each child will get 5,500 per month as interest on 10 lakh till the age of 18 to 23 years. On attaining the age of 23 years, the children will get the entire deposited amount of 10 lakh, said the spokesperson.

Health cards were also issued to the eligible children under the scheme under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to facilitate free treatment up to 5 lakh. Children enrolled in classes 1 to 12 will get an annual scholarship of 20,000 for their studies. They will be enrolled in residential schools run by the central government.

