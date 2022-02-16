Yogi govt cared more for stray cattle than jobless youths: Jayant

Agra ::: National president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday accused the BJP of being anti-farmer and claimed that the Samajwadi Party-RLD regime in Uttar Pradesh would be of farmers. He alleged that the BJP government in UP cared more for stray cattle which damaged the crops of farmers, than other things.

Addressing public meetings in Sadabad assembly constituencies of Hathras district, Jayant also promised police personnel of steps for their welfare.

“The SP-RLD regime will work for the police force and cops would be allowed weekly holiday and posting near home district,” he said.

“We will give relaxation in age to youths who were preparing for competitions but wasted two years because of the pandemic. We will open up job avenues and provide employment. The BJP failed youth as it initially promised 70 lakh jobs but admitted to having provided only 4.5 lakh jobs,” he said.

The RLD president accused the ruling party of arrogance. “They feel that the masses are lower in esteem. They must understand that farmers have boiling blood and none can stop them,” said Chaudhary who mocked the state government scheme to have Aadhar cards for cows.

“The stray cattle damaged farmers’ crops and now wire fencing is to be laid to protect the crops. The government cared more for stray cattle than for unemployed youth,” said Jayant.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that chief minister Yogi Adityanath works for people round the clock and does not sleep. But we have come to know that Baba CM spends hours together in offering prayers,” said Jayant who promised to provide a ‘kambal’ (quilt) for the CM so that he could leave after the election results in Uttar Pradesh.

“They talk about 80 : 20 formula but we will work for 100 per cent,” he said.