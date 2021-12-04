Yogi govt made UP crime free: Anurag Thakur

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the Yogi government had given a safe environment to Uttar Pradesh by making it crime free. Thakur also said the crime-free atmosphere was also of utmost importance for the youth to succeed in life, get jobs or venture into start-ups after obtaining degrees.

He further said under the incumbent government, Uttar Pradesh had witnessed unprecedented development and was emerging as the second largest economy in the country and drawing huge investment not just in Gorakhpur but in all parts of state.

“Earlier people felt frightened while stepping out after the sunset as loot, murder and rape cases were common in previous governments (in Uttar Pradesh). But this atmosphere of fear and terror has now been ended completely ever since Yogi ji took over the reins of the state. A sanyasi (a reference to CM Yogi Adityanath), who came from Nath Peeth, ended crime and sent criminals to their right place,” the union minister said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of foundation day of Maharaja Pratap Shiksha Parishad here.

Maharaja Pratap Shiksha Parishad is an academic venture of Gorakhnath Temple under which more than four dozen schools, colleges and other educational institutes are being run. Thakur said the ease of doing business had improved significantly after the central and the Yogi governments took several measures to give an impetus to trade and industries.

The minister also hailed the BJP government for timely completion of two key projects—fertilizer factory and AIIMS in Gorakhpur—saying the foundation stone of both the projects were laid together by PM Narendra Modi on July 22, 2016 and now these two projects were being inaugurated by the Modi on December 7.

On the occasion, Thakur, who is also the minister of sports and youth affairs, announced that a shooting range and an indoor stadium would be established in Gorakhpur and asked the authorities concerned to send a proposal for it. Speaking at the event , chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the new education policy for the all-round development of youths by improving standard of education.

