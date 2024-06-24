 Yogi govt set to roll out smaller value stamp papers - Hindustan Times
Yogi govt set to roll out smaller value stamp papers

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 05:28 AM IST

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government is set to make e-stamps more secure in the state, with the issuance of e-stamp papers of smaller value to the public. The stamps and registration department has completed its preparations in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI File)

“These e-stamps will be personalised and can be obtained for use by an authorised person through online verification of their Aadhaar cards. This measure aims to eliminate the risk of fake stamps. Additionally, the department has finalised the design of the new e-stamp format,” a government spokesman said on Monday.

“On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, this initiative will initially be implemented for e-stamps worth less than 100. To ensure the security of the new format, nine special security features have been incorporated,” he added.

These features include a 1-D barcode, static line, SD amount, static SD amount, text thread, ASYM certificate ID, buyer’s name, single layer logo, text thread date, text ribbon, and BG. These measures will make it impossible to create fake stamps.

It is worth noting that printing a 10 stamp paper costs approximately 16, including transportation costs from the Kanpur depot. Small-value stamps are used more frequently for affidavits, various government schemes, school and college admissions, employment services, and public grievances.

According to 2023-24 data, over 47 lakh e-stamps of more than 100 value were issued, whereas over 2 crore 56 lakh e-stamp papers worth less than 100 value were issued.

It is believed that the proportional commission on smaller value stamps is lower, often leading to complaints that some vendors create an artificial shortage and engage in black market activities. The availability of secure e-stamps for smaller values will alleviate such risks.

