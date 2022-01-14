Yogi has meal at Dalit BJP worker’s home in Gorakhpur, targets Samajwadi Party

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had a “khichdi” meal at the residence of a Dalit worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Gorakhpur on Friday and targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that under its rule there was “social exploitation” and not “social justice”.

In contrast, the BJP government was working for the development of every section of the society without any discrimination, Yogi Adityanath said after taking the meal at the residence of BJP worker Amritlal Bharti in the Jhungia locality of Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath’s visit came a little before Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned from the BJP government earlier in the week accusing it of being anti-Dalit, gathered at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow to take up its membership in the run-up to the assembly polls beginning February 10.

A total of 11 BJP MLAs and one Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator have quit their respective parties since January 8. Eight of them, including the two former ministers, joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday. Another minister Dara Singh Chauhan had also resigned but he was not seen at the SP office on the day.

Apparently hitting out at the former ministers who joined the Samajwadi Party, he said those who promote dynasty and family in politics can never be supporters of social justice.

They are not fighting for the equality or the welfare of the backward and Dalit community but wish to promote corruption in politics, Yogi Adityanath alleged.

Yogi Adityanath also said to reporters, “Only 18,000 houses were given to people under PM Awas Yojna in the full five-year term of the Akhilesh Yadav government in UP, whereas the present BJP government has given 45 lakh houses to the poor and the deprived under the scheme.”

“It was ‘samajik shoshan’ (social exploitation) and not ‘samajik nyay’ (social justice) during the SP rule in UP,” he said, taking a swipe at his predecessor and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rather, the land and houses of the weaker sections were grabbed under the Samajwadi Party rule, Yogi alleged. If this is the SP leaders’ policy of social justice then BJP will oppose it, he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said 2.61 crore households got toilets and 1.36 crore families benefitted from the Ujjwala Yojana under the “double engine” government, referring to the BJP rule at the Centre and in the state.

“Those in the grip of dynastic politics cannot give justice to any section of the society,” Yogi added.

“The SP government had committed dacoity on the rights of Dalits and the poor,” he further said.

“There has been no discrimination under the BJP government, the poor people have benefitted from welfare schemes. The society based on equality, free of corruption, rule of law and good governance are the ideals of the BJP government,” he said.

“Community meal is an important means of establishing social equality. The dream of Dalit icon Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is being fulfilled with the mantra ‘sabka saath- sabka vikas’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country, as well as Uttar Pradesh, is moving fast on the path of development, good governance and nationalism,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

Maurya and Saini, as well as almost all rebel MLAs, had accused the state government of not caring for the welfare of Dalits and the backward classes and said this was the prime reason for leaving the BJP camp.

