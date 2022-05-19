Yogi inaugurates picture gallery, NeVA service centre

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new picture gallery and National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) service centre on the state assembly’s premises in the presence of assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday.

The chief minister also viewed the modernised hall of the state assembly . Mahana briefed the chief minister about implementation of the e-Vidhan application in the forthcoming budget session of state legislature commencing on May 23.

It may be mentioned that all the members of state assembly, its staff and officers of state government would be imparted training in implementation of e-Vidhan application at the NeVA centre. Besides having modern computers, the NeVA service centre also has a video conferencing facility. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Kumar Khanna and minister of state (independent charge) for transport Daya Shankar Singh were present on the occasion.