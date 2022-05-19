Yogi inaugurates picture gallery, NeVA service centre
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new picture gallery and National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) service centre on the state assembly’s premises in the presence of assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday.
The chief minister also viewed the modernised hall of the state assembly . Mahana briefed the chief minister about implementation of the e-Vidhan application in the forthcoming budget session of state legislature commencing on May 23.
It may be mentioned that all the members of state assembly, its staff and officers of state government would be imparted training in implementation of e-Vidhan application at the NeVA centre. Besides having modern computers, the NeVA service centre also has a video conferencing facility. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Kumar Khanna and minister of state (independent charge) for transport Daya Shankar Singh were present on the occasion.
Noida authority’s demolition move forces farmers to stage protest
A group of farmers, disgruntled by the Noida authority razing a farmer's house in Nangli Wazidpur, Sector 135, on Wednesday, attempted to gherao Uttar Pradesh industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Thursday during his visit to the authority office in Sector 6 on Thursday. Authority officials maintained that they demolished the house because they had acquired the land in 2016. However, farmer Naval Singh's insisted that the land belongs to him, not the authority.
Day 2 of roadways staff strike: Govt buses stay off road, passengers a harried lot in Ludhiana
Around 200 government buses stayed off road on Thursday as the Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees' Union indefinite strike over delayed salaries, regularisation of contractual employees, and other demands entered its second day. Though private buses were operational, the passengers had to wait for long period of time to board a bus. On May 18, only the roadways/Punbus services were halted by the protesting employees.
Delhi: Singed by spate of infernos, EDMC lays out rules to avoid landfill fires
The SOPs come as Delhi has seen an increase in landfill fires -- three major fires at Ghazipur landfill and one at Bhalswa landfill over the last two months -- amid heatwave conditions in the city. Jai Prakash Chaudhary, secretary of Safai Sena, an organisation of 12,000 waste collectors, said that the civic body should first develop material recovery centres near landfill sites and dhalaos where waste can be segregated.
Ludhiana | Auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles fetches GRP ₹9 lakh
The auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on Thursday fetched the Ludhiana railway police ₹9 lakh against its base price of ₹5, 38,900. The railway police had a total of 165 unclaimed vehicles in its custody, of which 110 were auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. Around 40 scrap dealers across the state participated in the auction and deposited a security of ₹54,000 each.
File say within 6 weeks regarding continuation of PMC standing committee: SC to Maha, PMC
PUNE The Supreme Court has directed the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation to file their say within six weeks after former chairman of the PMC standing committee, Hemant Rasane, filed a petition in the SC seeking that the existence of the standing committee be maintained even after expiration of its term. The PMC sought guidance from the state government in this regard.
