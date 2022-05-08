Yogi inspects Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Bundelkhand
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered strict completion of projects under Jal Jeevan Mission in a time-bound manner, as per a statement issued by the government.
While inspecting the progress of Kachnoda Dam Project in Lalitpur, he directed officials to complete the water projects within the stipulated time to benefit the needy. He also ordered frequent review exercises to expedite the pace of ongoing projects, according to the statement issued after the end of Yogi’s two-day visit to Bundelkhand.
The Yogi Government has been working in a planned and phased manner to address the concerns of the water-scarce regions. Through effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission at grassroots level, the government is working to conserve groundwater and is also working towards construction of new ponds, wells, and dams throughout the state, as per the statement.
With completion of Kachnoda Dam project at a cost of about ₹174.97 crore by the month of October, nearly 1,45,324 people will be directly benefited.
The length of the proposed pipeline of this dam is nearly 564 km, which will benefit about 62 revenue villages, according to the statement.
After inspecting the dam project, the chief minister also held a review meeting with the officials regarding the development works being done in the district. He also took stock of the Gulara, Bacholi and Tilaitha government water supply schemes of Jhansi. Under this project, 114 villages will directly benefit. This is to be completed by June.
CM offers prayers at Maa Pitambara
The Chief Minister also visited and offered special prayers at Pitambara Peeth Dham in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. He also performed Jalabhishek at Vankhandeshwar Temple.
-
State records 41.69% of April’s total caseload in eight days of May
Mumbai In the eight days of May, Maharashtra has already recorded 41.69% of the Covid cases it recorded in the month of April. Similarly, in the eight days of May, Mumbai has already recorded 49.46% of the cases it recorded last month. On Sunday, the state reported 224 new cases and one death due to the infection. There are now 1,304 active Covid cases in the state. The case fatality rate is 1.87%.
-
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases
Pune district on Sunday reported 46 more cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,639 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths till Sunday. PCMC has reported 347,596 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,624 total cases and 7,204 Covid-19 deaths.
-
Cop rapes relative’s minor daughter in UP’s Aligarh, held
A cop was arrested and subsequently suspended for allegedly raping a minor daughter of the accused cop, Dharam Singh's relative in Aligarh district. The accused cop was posted at Dibai police station of Bulandshahar district. A case has been registered at Atrauli police station of Aligarh district against the accused, a resident of Atrauli area of Aligarh. Police said the accused had reached his village in Atrauli area of Aligarh district few days ago.
-
3 bodies fished out of two canal streams in Hadapsar
The fire brigade along with local rescuers pulled out three bodies from two places in a canal in Hadapsar - Shinde Vasti and Vaiduwadi - on Sunday. Among the bodies, all were male, according to a statement by the Pune fire brigade. The fire brigade got help from a rescuer, Bacchusingh Taak, in retrieving the bodies. The bodies are suspected to have flown downstream with the canal water.
-
Nilgiri Infracity fraud: Varanasi police to confiscate assets of company CMD, others
Illegally acquired properties worth ₹13.6 crore of Nilgiri Infracity company's chief managing director Vikas Singh, his wife and company managing director Ritu Singh besides partners Palash Mishra and Pradeep Yadav will be confiscated, said police. A copy of the confiscation order had been sent to the district magistrates of Chandauli and Varanasi, Police commissioner A Satish Ganesh added. Earlier, cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity's directors had committed a large-scale fraud.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics