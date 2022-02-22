Yogi invokes Ram and Hanuman in Rae Bareli

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked lord Ram and lord Hanuman as he called upon people not to vote for Congress candidates in Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Both ‘bhai’ (Rahul Gandhi) and ‘behen’ (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are making efforts to convince people that they are ‘Ram bhakts’ (devotees of lord Ram). Kalnemi (demon mentioned in epic Ramayan) also tried to do so (presented himself as a Ram bhakt). But Hanuman recognised him (Kalnemi). Don’t commit the mistake that Hanumanji did not make,” said Adityanath while addressing a public meeting in Harchandpur assembly constituency of Rae Bareli that goes to polls in the fourth phase of UP elections on February 23.

He described BJP candidate from Harchandpur Rakesh Singh (a defector from the Congress) as a “param Ram bhakt” and explained to people how he convinced Singh to join the BJP. “Rakesh Singh was Congress MLA. Once he came to me to extend invitation for Ramayan recitation that he organises every week in a village in his constituency. I told him if he is holding Ramayan recitation he should join Ram bhakts (devotees of lord Rama) instead of being with Ravan. We are devotees of lord Rama. We have resolved for construction of Ram temple that the Congress did not build when in power,” said Adityanath.

Adityanath also used the occasion to attack the Samajwadi Party and BSP alike for not pushing the temple cause. Referring to the firing on ‘karsevaks’ during the SP government’s tenure, he asked: “How could those construct the Ram temple whose hands were stained with the blood of ‘karsevaks’.”

He said BSP chief Mayawati was too busy to think about construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also targeted SP, BSP and Congress while addressing a public meeting at Sareni, Rae Bareli.

He said it was the double engine government of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and him in the state that was building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Yogi also highlighted how BJP leader late Kalyan Singh worked for construction of Ram temple and said it was because of this reason that Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders did not attend the last rites of Kalyan Singh, who sacrificed his chair for the cause of Ram temple.

In reference to Rahul and Priyanka, he said: “Bhai and Behen did not have any time to visit the region during the pandemic. I requested the Congress-led government of Rajasthan for transporting 500 students of UP from Kota, Rajasthan but the Congress government refused to do so. Have you ever asked ‘bhai’ and ‘behen’ what was the mistake of these students,” asked Adityanath.

He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent statements on BJP government’s Kashmir policy. “They were shy of calling them Hindus and instead called them accidental Hindus,” added the CM.

Adityanath said development was being carried out by the double engine government at the speed of bullet train and how could the punctured ‘cycle’ (SP’s election symbol) match the same.

