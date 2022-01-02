Yogi lashes out at Samajwadi Party in Rampur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lambasted the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the bastion of its Rampur MP Azam Khan, who is currently in jail in connection with multiple cases, and said that during their reign the “Rampuri chaku (knife)” was used for capturing the land of the poor. He also alleged rioters were honoured at the chief minister’s residence under SP rule.

In an attack on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath said, “I heard “Babua” (a reference to Akhilesh) saying that they could have also got the Ram temple constructed.”

“Kabristan banane se fursat hoti, toh Ram mandir ke bare mein sochte. (They would have thought of the Ram temple only they had time to spare after building graveyards),” he said.

Those who did not hesitate to fire bullets on Hindus in Ayodhya, are now talking of getting the Ram temple constructed in the holy city, Yogi said.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 25 development projects worth ₹95 crore in Rampur district.

“We follow the guru parampara (tradition) for using the Rampuri knife. In the hands of good people, it will be used to protect the country and religion, but wrong people will misuse it in looting, capturing the properties of the poor and downtrodden. (Rampur ki ye chaku Samajwadi Party mein gareebon ki sampatti par kabza karne ka hathiyar bana),” he said.

Comparing his government with the previous ones, Yogi said, “Fark saaf hai (a reference to the BJP’s catchline). Before 2017, the accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots and Saharanpur riots were called and honoured at the CM’s residence. After 2017, the farmers are honoured and Gurbani is recited at the CM’s residence.”

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav further, the chief minister said that “Babua” was saying when he forms the government, free electricity would be provided, but when the (SP) government was there before 2017, they did not give electricity.

“It was our government that provided electricity and constructed toilets,” Yogi said.

Referring to cash seizures during tax raids, CM Yogi asked the SP apologise to the public.

“We are recovering money from the people who were looting the public’s money and buried it in the walls. In the SP regime, the youths were cheated and did not get jobs,” he said.

Reacting to the chief minister’s remarks, SP leader and former UP minister Pawan Pandey said: “With each passing day, these people (BJP top leaders) are getting more and more scared of Akhileshji and the support he is getting. Our previous government is remembered for its development works and now people are restive about getting it back. Our government had worked for all the sections of the society.”