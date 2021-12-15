Yogi launches BJP campaign to seek people’s suggestions ahead of UP polls

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) people-connect campaign “UP number 1 - sujhaav aapka, sankalp hamara (your suggestions, our commitment)” to seek suggestions for the party manifesto ahead of the UP polls.

As part of the campaign, the BJP would seek people’s views by placing nearly a lakh “suggestion bins” called “akansha petis” in each of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where the assembly polls are due early next year.

The suggestions put in the “akansha petis” would be collated and eventually find a place in the party’s “sankalp patra” (manifesto) for the 2022 UP polls, Yogi said.

The underlying message, BJP leaders said, was that the party was confident of coming back to power and that is why it was assuring people about honouring their suggestions.

Like in 2017, the BJP has named its manifesto “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra” this time too.

“The word sankalp is an irrevocable commitment. It is not a mere announcement. That is why in 2017 we decided to name the manifesto as our Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra and fulfilled all the commitments that were incorporated therein,” Yogi said at the launch of the campaign.

“People would also be invited to drop in their suggestion by email or on WhatsApp,” said senior minister and party veteran Suresh Khanna.

“I must credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath with changing the age-old perception and restoring UP’s pride,” Khanna said.

Playing on the word “farq saaf hai (difference is clear)” that is part of the BJP’s campaign catchline, Adityanath said the perception about the government changed drastically since his party came to power. “That is why we say confidently ‘farq saaf hai’,” he said while accusing the previous governments of “aastha ke prateekon ka aapmaan (insult to religious symbols).” Yogi also spoke of how his government had ensured an end to cattle smuggling and cow slaughter that had become rampant under previous governments.

Khanna heads the manifesto committee. Its members include Lok Sabha MPs Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Rajesh Verma, Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal, Kanta Kardam, Seema Dwivedi and Vijay Pal Singh Tomer, minister of state Atul Garg and UP BJP vice president and lawmaker AK Sharma. Barring Brij Lal and Joshi, who couldn’t make it due to prior commitments, other members of the committee were present.