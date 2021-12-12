Yogi launches free food distribution campaign for 150 million beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a statewide mega campaign for free food distribution twice a month to 15 crore (150 million) beneficiaries through the public distribution network of 80,000 shops. The launch comes about two months before assembly elections in the state.

He also distributed free food packets to some beneficiaries immediately after launching the scheme in the presence of law minister Brajesh Pathak, other party leaders and government officials.

The scheme will continue till Holi in March. Under it, the beneficiaries will also get packed one kg of pulses, a litre of edible oil, one kg of salt, all once every month, apart from five kg of wheat/rice per unit (family member) per month.

The Antyodaya ration card holders (poorest of the poor families) will also have one kg of sugar, too, in addition to 35 kg of wheat/rice per card/family per month.

The CM said the free food distribution scheme was started during the second wave of Covid-19.

“This is the success of the double-engine government that the BJP government did not let any poor sleep hungry even during the difficult times of pandemic,” he said.

Attacking the previous governments of other parties, he said prior to 2017 food distributed through the PDS network was beyond the reach of the poor because of corruption and the lack of a transparent system.

“We decided to make the food distribution system transparent after we came to power in 2017 and today beneficiaries get their due without any difficulty,” he said.

The CM further said that UP’s pandemic management had been the best with the result that Covid had disappeared from the state that had a population of 25 crore.

“But you must not lower your guard,” the chief minister hastened to caution and exhorted people to get vaccinated without any loss of time.

The free food distribution for four months, according to a senior government official, will cost the state government exchequer around ₹4800 crore. Beneficiaries are entitled to wheat/rice for nominal charges ( ₹3 per kg rice and ₹2 per kg wheat) at the beginning of every month under the National Food Security Act.

“The government has decided to bear the charges for the normal distribution too for four months till March apart from deciding to make another free distribution of food plus pulses, edible oil, salt and sugar in the middle of every month,” he said.

At the end of November, the Central government extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY-Phase-V) by another four months from December 2021 to March 2022.

The first phase of the scheme was launched from April to June 2020. It ensures 5kg of wheat/rice free of cost per member per priority household per month and 35 kg wheat rice to each Antyoday family per month. Beneficiaries need to be covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Till now, beneficiaries in UP were getting free ration under the PMGKAY in the middle of every month after they received highly subsidized wheat/rice at the beginning of every month under the regular scheme under the NFSA.

The state government decided to bear the cost for the regular distribution too making wheat/rice available to beneficiaries free of cost apart from distributing pulses, edible oil, sugar and salt all free once a month from December 2021 to March 2022.