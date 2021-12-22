Yogi launches projects worth over 500 cr, lays foundation of medical college in Sonbhadra

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched 79 development projects worth over ₹500 crore in Sonbhadra district (foundation laying and inauguration) and laid the foundation stone of a 500-bed medical college, which would be built at a cost of ₹300 crore.

Accusing the non-BJP governments of depriving Sonbhdra of basic facilities, Adityanath said the BJP government was ensuring development and equipping the district with facilities for locals.

“Sonbhadra district is full of natural resources, but the previous government kept locals deprived of basic facilities. Before 2017, the district, which supplies electricity to the entire state, used to remain in darkness itself,” said the chief minister, welcoming the Jan Vishwas Yatra in Sonbhadra.

The Jan Vishwas Yatra is being taken out in UP, covering all assembly constituencies, to apprise people of various schemes started by the BJP government at the centre and in the state.

While addressing a public meeting, Adityanath said, “This yatra has brought the gift of a medical college to Sonbhadra so that locals get quality treatment here. Foundation for a medical college has been laid and now poor people of the district will not have to go elsewhere to avail medical treatment.”

“‘The Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ has already been launched to make drinking water available in every village. By 2022, potable water supply to every house in each village of Sonbhadra and surrounding districts will be ensured under this scheme,” he added.

The previous government used to ban Kanwar Yatra, but Modiji gave the gift of Vishwanath Dham, said Adityanath, adding that his government ensured action against mafias (mining and land mafias) and sent them to jail.

The CM said his government also took a number of steps for the welfare of the poor.