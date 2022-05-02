Yogi lays stress on extensive power sector reforms, action plan for future needs
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised the need for effecting extensive reforms in the power sector, according to a state government spokesman. He directed officials to prepare an action plan keeping the future requirement of electricity in mind.
While taking a serious note of the prevailing electricity crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath asked the energy department to ensure power supply to all the 75 districts as per the roster with no additional load shedding anywhere.
Yogi Adityanath was holding a meeting to review the power position here on Monday. The Centre was extending all possible support to the state to help it tide over the crisis, he said. The chief minister asked officials to make necessary arrangements, including transporting coal to thermal plants by road as well to increase the availability of generation.
“The CM also said that the departmental minister should make an intensive review of the energy sector to bring necessary changes at all the levels,” the spokesman said in the context of reforms.
The chief minister further asked officials to encourage consumers to pay their bills regularly by sending correct bills to them every month. Over-billing, false billing and delayed billing always discouraged consumers apart from creating a trust deficit between them and the department, he said.
“The UPPCL should make a solid action plan to remove billing deficiencies and improving billing collection with special focus on rural areas,” he said.
Expressing concern over the mounting arrears, the chief minister asked the UPPCL to bring a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for defaulters to clear their dues in an easy way without having to pay interest/surcharge due on the arrears. He stressed the need for announcing the OTS as the earliest.
Welcoming chief minister’s direction for the OTS, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said the OTS would help genuine consumers who could not clear their bills due to financial constraints posed by the Covid-19 or other reasons.
“We also demand the CM to direct the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) to lower the existing power tariff in the public interest,” Verma said.
Three ministries to form consortium for climate-related policies
Mumbai In a first, three ministries - earth sciences (MoES), science and technology, and environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), are set to form a consortium for climate science, mitigation and adaptation. Ravichandran, who was the chief guest for the 10th anniversary of the Interdisciplinary Programme in climate studies at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, said that the consortium is likely to be in place in the next six months.
Students storm SPPU over online exams
PUNE Over hundreds of students, under the National Student Union of India banner, stormed Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on Monday, demanding cancellation of the decision of holding the summer examinations in offline mode in all Maharashtra universities. Students of different organisations held protest SPPU main building, demanding to conduct online examinations. Following which, SPPU administration issued a letter assuring students to put forth this demand to the state government.
Thunderstorms may bring relief from heat in interior districts, no heat wave alerts for state
Mumbai: With light rains and cloudy skies expected over interior parts of Maharashtra in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department's weather forecast on Monday removed heatwave alerts for all districts in the state, and predicted that “light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and drizzle over Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha” are very likely till May 4.
Yogi assures help to set up Rashtriya Raksha University regional campus in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the vice chancellor of the Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University of every possible assistance for the establishment of a regional campus of the university in Uttar Pradesh. Vice chancellor Bimal N Patel met Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here. The institute runs various courses, including diploma in police science, diploma in industrial and personal security, certificate in physical education and cyber safety, he said.
At 1,076, Delhi sees dip in daily Covid tally for 3rd straight day
Delhi recorded more fresh recoveries on Monday after 1,329 people recuperated from the virus, up from 1,204 from Sunday. With this, the total number of recovered patients in the national capital touched 18,53,717, the health bulletin data said.
