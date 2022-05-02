Yogi lays stress on extensive power sector reforms, action plan for future needs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised the need for effecting extensive reforms in the power sector, according to a state government spokesman. He directed officials to prepare an action plan keeping the future requirement of electricity in mind.

While taking a serious note of the prevailing electricity crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath asked the energy department to ensure power supply to all the 75 districts as per the roster with no additional load shedding anywhere.

Yogi Adityanath was holding a meeting to review the power position here on Monday. The Centre was extending all possible support to the state to help it tide over the crisis, he said. The chief minister asked officials to make necessary arrangements, including transporting coal to thermal plants by road as well to increase the availability of generation.

“The CM also said that the departmental minister should make an intensive review of the energy sector to bring necessary changes at all the levels,” the spokesman said in the context of reforms.

The chief minister further asked officials to encourage consumers to pay their bills regularly by sending correct bills to them every month. Over-billing, false billing and delayed billing always discouraged consumers apart from creating a trust deficit between them and the department, he said.

“The UPPCL should make a solid action plan to remove billing deficiencies and improving billing collection with special focus on rural areas,” he said.

Expressing concern over the mounting arrears, the chief minister asked the UPPCL to bring a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for defaulters to clear their dues in an easy way without having to pay interest/surcharge due on the arrears. He stressed the need for announcing the OTS as the earliest.

Welcoming chief minister’s direction for the OTS, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said the OTS would help genuine consumers who could not clear their bills due to financial constraints posed by the Covid-19 or other reasons.

“We also demand the CM to direct the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) to lower the existing power tariff in the public interest,” Verma said.