Yogi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 07:08 PM IST

He is known as the ‘Iron Man’ who, as a craftsman, provided what ought to be the shape of an independent India, says Uttar Pradesh chief minister

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, in Lucknow, Thursday. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 72nd death anniversary and recalled his contribution in shaping the new India. He offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Patel in a programme organised by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Smriti Samaroh Samiti here.

“Vallabhbhai Patel was a great freedom fighter. He was a key contributor to the Constitution’s creation when the country got independence. He is known as the ‘Iron Man’ who, as a craftsman, provided what ought to be the shape of an independent India,” said Adityanath while addressing a gathering, as per an official statement.

Yogi Adityanath recalled Patel’s role in bringing together and merging more than 563 princely states with India after independence. “Everyone is aware of the tricks played by the princely kingdoms of Hyderabad and Junagadh, but because of Sardar Patel’s vision and determination, all of the princely states merged with India peacefully. Its credit goes only to Sardar Patel,” he added.

The CM said Sardar Patel played a significant role in creating a new India and carried forward the work of bringing about reforms to agriculture, education, and lives of farmers immediately after independence.

“I pay homage to him by honouring his memory. His work for the unity and integrity of India will continue to inspire the present and future generations,” he said.

Thursday, December 15, 2022
