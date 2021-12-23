Yogi proposes drone making unit in UP

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said a work plan to set up drone manufacturing unit in the state should be prepared.

He said certificate and diploma courses should be started for training in drone technology, with the help of IIT Kanpur and rules for using drone for law and order purposes should be worked out.

Yogi gave directions in this regard while carrying out a review of different departments at a high level meeting here. He said ‘Gram Divas’ (village day) and ‘Nagar Divas’ (city day) should be celebrated in villages and towns on the pattern of Uttar Pradesh Divas that the state government would celebrate on January 24, 2022.

He said a call should be given to the people to adopt Anganwadi Centres on the pattern of Operation Kayakalp.

Yogi said planned efforts would have to be made for setting up and development of new cities, keeping in view needs of the future. Light house project may be useful to give a push to housing schemes. He said a team of experts of civil engineering departments should be constituted for a thorough study of the project. The team should have experts from AKTU, Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, HBTU, Kanpur and two other institutes of the state.

He said development works being carried out in different in cities selected under smart city mission should be reviewed.

Yogi also said updating curriculum of vocational education institutions was necessary keeping in view the changed circumstances.