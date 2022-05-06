Yogi reviews 19,000 crore projects during Ayodhya visit

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed ₹19,000 crore development projects in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts. He also inspected ongoing construction work of the Ram temple. Besides, he viewed a presentation on Ayodhya’s vision document-2047, and had lunch at a dalit household during his visit to the temple town. Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya after his three-day Uttarakhand visit. This was his second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.

Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma, who is the minister in charge of Ayodhya, and chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra were also present. Nitin Ramesh Gokaran, principal secretary, UP Housing and Development Board, gave a presentation of the Ayodhya’s vision document -2047.

The chief minister instructed Ayodhya administration officials to review the progress of projects on a weekly basis and asked the state government officials to do so every fortnight.

NODAL AGENCY

The state government’s housing and urban development ministry hasbeen made the nodal agency for Ayodhya’s development.

AYODHYA VISION DOCUMENT 2047

Around 200 projects are being rolled out under the Ayodhya vision document -2047. These projects are being executed by the UP Rajkiya NirmanNigam, the UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the Ayodhya Development Authority, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, PWD,NHAI and other departments of the state government.

REVISED DPRs TO BE PREPARED

The CM expressed his displeasure over “faulty” detailed project reports (DPRs) of three road projects. These projects are the Ram Path (Sadathganj to Nayaghat), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path (Sugriv Quila Marg to Ram Janmabhoomi) and Bhakti Path (Shringar Haat to Ram Janmabhoomi). He instructed officials to prepare revised DPRs of these projects.

FAIR PRICE SHOP CONTRACTORS

During a meeting, public representatives complained to the chief minister about some officials fleecing kotedars(contractors) of fair price shops. Yogi Adityanath instructed divisional commissioner Navdeep Rinva to take stern action against such officials.

PROJECTS IN AYODHYA DIVISION

Cabinet minister AK Sharma, along with a minister of state, will carry out a spot inspection of projects in other districts of Ayodhya division on Saturday. They will present a report and their recommendations will be incorporated.

LUNCH AT DALIT HOUSEHOLD

The chief minister went to a dalit household on Asharfi Bhavan road where he had lunch with the family members. Minister AK Sharma, BJP MP Lallu Singh and others were also present. Yogi Adityanath also interacted with the family and had a group photograph with them.

INSPECTION

The CM visited a community health centre (CHC) at Tedhi Bazar and enquired about the medical facilities. He also interacted with patients present there. Yogi Adityanath also went to a primary school where he interacted with students.

PUJA AT MAKESHIFT RAM TEMPLE

Yogi Adityanath performed puja at the makeshift Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomiand also inspected the ongoing construction of the temple. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai apprised the chief minister about the work. Adityanath also paid obeisance at Hanuman Garhi temple.

MAHARANA PRATAP STATUE

Yogi Adityanath also attended an event related to the unveiling of the statue of Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap at Guptar Ghat.

INTERACTION WITH SAINTS

Yogi also interacted with saints at the circuit house and felicitated them. Adityanath asked the saints to give their suggestions for Ayodhya’s development.

SARYU RIVERFRONT

The Saryu riverfront will also be developed in Ayodhya. Along with Ram temple, it will be a major attraction for tourists coming to Ayodhya

MINISTER INSPECTS SUBSTATION

Energy minister AK Sharma on Friday inspected 11 KV substation at Shringar Haat, Hanuman Garhi, during his Ayodhya visit. Sharma instructed officials to check line loss and address complaints of consumers. He also asked officials to increase the capacity of transformers and feeders.

