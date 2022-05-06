Yogi reviews ₹19,000 crore projects during Ayodhya visit
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed ₹19,000 crore development projects in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts. He also inspected ongoing construction work of the Ram temple. Besides, he viewed a presentation on Ayodhya’s vision document-2047, and had lunch at a dalit household during his visit to the temple town. Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya after his three-day Uttarakhand visit. This was his second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.
Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma, who is the minister in charge of Ayodhya, and chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra were also present. Nitin Ramesh Gokaran, principal secretary, UP Housing and Development Board, gave a presentation of the Ayodhya’s vision document -2047.
The chief minister instructed Ayodhya administration officials to review the progress of projects on a weekly basis and asked the state government officials to do so every fortnight.
NODAL AGENCY
The state government’s housing and urban development ministry hasbeen made the nodal agency for Ayodhya’s development.
AYODHYA VISION DOCUMENT 2047
Around 200 projects are being rolled out under the Ayodhya vision document -2047. These projects are being executed by the UP Rajkiya NirmanNigam, the UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the Ayodhya Development Authority, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, PWD,NHAI and other departments of the state government.
REVISED DPRs TO BE PREPARED
The CM expressed his displeasure over “faulty” detailed project reports (DPRs) of three road projects. These projects are the Ram Path (Sadathganj to Nayaghat), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path (Sugriv Quila Marg to Ram Janmabhoomi) and Bhakti Path (Shringar Haat to Ram Janmabhoomi). He instructed officials to prepare revised DPRs of these projects.
FAIR PRICE SHOP CONTRACTORS
During a meeting, public representatives complained to the chief minister about some officials fleecing kotedars(contractors) of fair price shops. Yogi Adityanath instructed divisional commissioner Navdeep Rinva to take stern action against such officials.
PROJECTS IN AYODHYA DIVISION
Cabinet minister AK Sharma, along with a minister of state, will carry out a spot inspection of projects in other districts of Ayodhya division on Saturday. They will present a report and their recommendations will be incorporated.
LUNCH AT DALIT HOUSEHOLD
The chief minister went to a dalit household on Asharfi Bhavan road where he had lunch with the family members. Minister AK Sharma, BJP MP Lallu Singh and others were also present. Yogi Adityanath also interacted with the family and had a group photograph with them.
INSPECTION
The CM visited a community health centre (CHC) at Tedhi Bazar and enquired about the medical facilities. He also interacted with patients present there. Yogi Adityanath also went to a primary school where he interacted with students.
PUJA AT MAKESHIFT RAM TEMPLE
Yogi Adityanath performed puja at the makeshift Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomiand also inspected the ongoing construction of the temple. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai apprised the chief minister about the work. Adityanath also paid obeisance at Hanuman Garhi temple.
MAHARANA PRATAP STATUE
Yogi Adityanath also attended an event related to the unveiling of the statue of Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap at Guptar Ghat.
INTERACTION WITH SAINTS
Yogi also interacted with saints at the circuit house and felicitated them. Adityanath asked the saints to give their suggestions for Ayodhya’s development.
SARYU RIVERFRONT
The Saryu riverfront will also be developed in Ayodhya. Along with Ram temple, it will be a major attraction for tourists coming to Ayodhya
MINISTER INSPECTS SUBSTATION
Energy minister AK Sharma on Friday inspected 11 KV substation at Shringar Haat, Hanuman Garhi, during his Ayodhya visit. Sharma instructed officials to check line loss and address complaints of consumers. He also asked officials to increase the capacity of transformers and feeders.
-
All Uttar Pradesh divisions to have IT parks in two years
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to build information technology parks in all the divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the next two years, said a state government statement. This project is part of efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into the IT hub of the country. The state has 18 administrative divisions. The state government is constantly striving to make the Uttar Pradesh economy number 1 in the country in the next five years, it said.
-
Rich tributes paid to Ajit Singh on first death anniversary
A 'havan' and other spiritual programmes were organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal and different organisations to pay tributes to former minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh, who succumbed to Covid-related complications on May 6, last year. The main programme was organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, where leaders of various political parties gathered to pay their tributes. Ajit Singh's son Jayant Singh and his wife Charu Choudhary were also present at the event.
-
Haryana reduces taxes to make liquor price competitive
For keeping the prices of alcoholic drinks competitive, the Haryana cabinet on Friday approved a series of measures to ward off inflow of liquor from neighbouring states, particularly Delhi. Approving the excise policy for 2022-23, the cabinet reduced the value added tax (VAT) for country liquor, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), wine, beer from 13-14% to 12%. Officials said there will be no increase in the excise duty of most IMFL brands.
-
‘Not informed’: Delhi Police files kidnapping case as Punjab team arrests Bagga
A case of kidnapping was registered by the Delhi Police hours after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by their Punjab counterparts from the national capital. Bagga was brought back to Delhi from Haryana earlier in the day following a few hours of drama and tussle among the police departments. Officials said the Punjab Police personnel did not inform the local team before arresting Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri.
-
State govt will abide by Supreme Court order on local body polls: Ajit Pawar
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that central and state governments must follow the decision by Supreme Court. As instructed by the court, the state election commission will take a call on local body polls. When the media persons asked Pawar about the issue, he said, “We must follow the court's decision.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics