Yogi says govt schools got new lease of life under BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not come to power in 2017, many government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh would have closed by now and a large number of cooks and part-time instructors would have lost their jobs.

Yogi said this while interacting with cooks and part-time instructors engaged in UP basic education department in the state capital.

“If the BJP government had not come in 2017, many council schools would certainly have been closed. Subsequently, the services of many teachers, instructors, shiksha mitras and cooks would have come under threat,” Yogi said.

Yogi Adityanath also said, “When I visited different schools (in 2017), the number of students was rapidly decreasing. In the last four and a half years, changes that were made in the basic education department have helped a lot in altering the people’s perception towards the state.”

Yogi released a booklet based on the basic education department’s achievements, “Four and a half years of Upgradation”, on the occasion. The chief minister credited the collective efforts of teachers, instructors, cooks and departmental officers with the massive change in the basic education.

Yog Adityanath said Operation Kayakalp was rolled out to rejuvenate government schools.

“We identified such people who had studied in government schools, tried to connect them with their alma mater, formed alumni groups and sought their participation in generating resources to strengthen physical infrastructure of the schools,” he said.

“We encouraged people’s representatives, government officials, bureaucrats and well to do people to adopt one government school each. As a result, out of total 1.56 lakh government schools, nearly 1.23 lakh schools got a makeover. Operation Kayakalp was a unique experiment. The school buildings were painted and new toilets were built,” Yogi said.

Yogi Adityanath said when he started visiting schools in 2017 after becoming chief minister, he found nearly 75% girls and 40% girls used to come to school barefoot and they did not have good uniform to wear.

“We are now giving free uniforms, shoes, books, bags and sweaters to 1.82 crore (18.2 million) students to beat the chill. Recently, in view of Covid, the government transferred ₹1100 (each) in their (parents’) bank accounts,” he said.

The chief minister said employees all over the world faced a salary cut during the Covid period. There are 16 lakh (1.6 million) government employees in UP, but the state government never thought of cutting their salaries, he said.

“We stopped wasteful expenditure and curbed corruption. We are giving free ration to 15 crore (150 million) people,” the chief minister further said.

On the contrary, new teachers were appointed in schools to impart quality education to students, he said.

Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi was also present at the programme.

Hike in honorarium announced

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced fulfilment of the much awaited demand of an increase in the honorarium of part-time instructors and cooks working in the schools of the basic shiksha parishad.

The monthly honorarium of 27,546 part-time instructors of the state will be increased by ₹2,000, while the honorarium of 3.78 lakh cooks has been raised by ₹500 per month.

Referring to the close relationship between the cooks and the children,the CM directed the department to reconsider the rule that the wards of the cooks should be in the same school for renewal of their service.

In an interaction with the instructors and cooks, Yogi also announced that now, on the lines of anganwadi workers, cooks will also get two saris every year, along with free health insurance cover up to ₹5 lakh. At the same time, the amount to be spent on buying apron and cap will be sent to their bank accounts.

In view of the demand to increase the monthly honorarium of part-time instructors who get only ₹7,000, the CM announced an additional increase of ₹2,000 to take it to a respectable level.

Yogi said that despite limitations, the honorarium of cooks was increased from ₹1000 to ₹1500 per month in 2018. Now in view of the challenges of Covid-19, once again it is being increased by ₹500, he said.