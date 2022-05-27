Yogi targets Akhilesh, portrays Shivpal as true Samajwadi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the state assembly and sought to portray his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav a true Samajwadi (socialist) of the present times.
Shivpal heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia but he won the Jaswantnagar assembly seat on the SP symbol in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls that concluded in March.
“Whenever there was a discussion about Samajwad (socialism), it was about Dr Ram Manohar Lohia or Jayaprakash Narayan. But when I see writings on Dr Lohia, now I see Shivpal Singh Yadav. People should read about Dr Ram Manohar Lohia,” said Yogi.
He was speaking on the motion of thanks to governor Anandiben Patel’s address before the two houses of the state legislature.
Later, the state assembly adopted the motion of thanks by a voice vote.
Yogi also said, “Your style of work gives you identity. But Samajwad has been made a mirage.”
He also praised Shivpal for distributing tablets (under the BJP government’s scheme) in his constituency.
Speaking about Ram Rajya, he said, “The whole state is supporting Ram Rajya…. It is not about religion. It is consistent and works in any situation.”
Akhilesh Yadav later made a light of Yogi’s remarks. The SP chief said, “He (Shivpal) was my uncle up to now. But he is now the uncle of the leader of the house (chief minister), too.”
The chief minister’s observations came amid reports of growing differences between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal as well his proximity with the BJP.
Yogi also said, “We are labelled rashtravadis (nationalists). This is a matter of pride. Those who do not have a feeling of rashtravad (nationalism), their position is like a rat that damages the house where it eats.”
“I am surprised at leader of opposition’s reference to some points. Someone may do sweet talk at public meetings, should speak facts in the House,” the chief minister said.
He read out a couplet, “Woh haath jodkar basti ko lootne wale, bhari sabha main sudharon ki baat karte hain (Those who looted the people are talking about reforms).”
Yogi countered Akhilesh Yadav’s claims about the power situation, construction of expressways and metro rail projects.
He also said, “You (SP government) did not work. You made excuses (Aapne bahana zyada banaya).”
He also referred to the opposition’s role on the issue of fighting Covid-19 and pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “For the first time, the leader of a country was leading the nation. BJP launched ‘seva hi sangthan hai’ (service is organization) campaign to help people,” he said.
In an obvious reference to the SP chief, he also said “Some people did not take the vaccine. This was not the BJP’s vaccine. This was the nation’s vaccine.”
“We should rise above political lines to work for the nation,” he added.
He listed alleged irregularities that took place during the SP government and said the pension scheme was named a Samajwadi pension scheme.
“No BJP worker will ever accept if we institute such a pension in the party’s name.”
He said even SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav appreciated BJP workers for their discipline.
Yogi also targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Referring to her campaign in Uttar Pradesh during the assembly polls, he said, “A Didi had come from West Bengal.”
He claimed that “12,000 incidents of violence” were reported from 142 of the 294 seats in West Bengal during the 2021 assembly polls there.
-
Samajadi Party likely to field Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav for Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll
The Samajwadi Party is likely to field former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled on June 23. Dimple is the wife of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav who vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat to retain the Karhal (Mainpuri) assembly seat. Bypolls for the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 23. The BJP could never win the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.
-
Friday prayers conclude peacefully at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi
The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its second Friday prayers at the premises since a Shivling was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16. “Friday namaz concluded peacefully,” said SM Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque. Yasin said alternative arrangements were made for doing wuzu (ablutions). The Maidagin-Godaulia road was closed to general vehicles for a few hours on Friday but pedestrians continued to move.
-
Consider hiking fine on vector breeding to ₹50k: HC to Delhi govt
The Delhi high court has asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of hiking the fine for every violation that leads to mosquito breeding from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 .
-
Delhi: Doorstep vaccine drive restarted in bid to cover all residents
New Delhi: To ensure full coverage of the two-set Covid-19 vaccinations before moving on to the precautionary doses, the Delhi government has restarted a door-to-door campaign to identify people who are yet to get their first and second doses and bring them under the vaccination net, senior government officials said on Friday. Data from the government's CoWin dashboard shows that Delhi so far has administered 18,045,535 first doses of Covid and 15,050,327 second doses.
-
Elected members in Maha may get to spend development funds on housing society works
The Maharashtra government is likely to soon allow MLAs and elected members to utilise their development funds for housing society works, and various meetings have been held for the same at the ministerial and secretarial levels. The move follows Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre's demand to allow MLAs and elected members to utilise their development funds for housing society works. Presently, elected members cannot use their development funds to carry out housing society works.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics