Yogi targets Akhilesh, portrays Shivpal as true Samajwadi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the state assembly and sought to portray his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav a true Samajwadi (socialist) of the present times.

Shivpal heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia but he won the Jaswantnagar assembly seat on the SP symbol in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls that concluded in March.

“Whenever there was a discussion about Samajwad (socialism), it was about Dr Ram Manohar Lohia or Jayaprakash Narayan. But when I see writings on Dr Lohia, now I see Shivpal Singh Yadav. People should read about Dr Ram Manohar Lohia,” said Yogi.

He was speaking on the motion of thanks to governor Anandiben Patel’s address before the two houses of the state legislature.

Later, the state assembly adopted the motion of thanks by a voice vote.

Yogi also said, “Your style of work gives you identity. But Samajwad has been made a mirage.”

He also praised Shivpal for distributing tablets (under the BJP government’s scheme) in his constituency.

Speaking about Ram Rajya, he said, “The whole state is supporting Ram Rajya…. It is not about religion. It is consistent and works in any situation.”

Akhilesh Yadav later made a light of Yogi’s remarks. The SP chief said, “He (Shivpal) was my uncle up to now. But he is now the uncle of the leader of the house (chief minister), too.”

The chief minister’s observations came amid reports of growing differences between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal as well his proximity with the BJP.

Yogi also said, “We are labelled rashtravadis (nationalists). This is a matter of pride. Those who do not have a feeling of rashtravad (nationalism), their position is like a rat that damages the house where it eats.”

“I am surprised at leader of opposition’s reference to some points. Someone may do sweet talk at public meetings, should speak facts in the House,” the chief minister said.

He read out a couplet, “Woh haath jodkar basti ko lootne wale, bhari sabha main sudharon ki baat karte hain (Those who looted the people are talking about reforms).”

Yogi countered Akhilesh Yadav’s claims about the power situation, construction of expressways and metro rail projects.

He also said, “You (SP government) did not work. You made excuses (Aapne bahana zyada banaya).”

He also referred to the opposition’s role on the issue of fighting Covid-19 and pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “For the first time, the leader of a country was leading the nation. BJP launched ‘seva hi sangthan hai’ (service is organization) campaign to help people,” he said.

In an obvious reference to the SP chief, he also said “Some people did not take the vaccine. This was not the BJP’s vaccine. This was the nation’s vaccine.”

“We should rise above political lines to work for the nation,” he added.

He listed alleged irregularities that took place during the SP government and said the pension scheme was named a Samajwadi pension scheme.

“No BJP worker will ever accept if we institute such a pension in the party’s name.”

He said even SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav appreciated BJP workers for their discipline.

Yogi also targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Referring to her campaign in Uttar Pradesh during the assembly polls, he said, “A Didi had come from West Bengal.”

He claimed that “12,000 incidents of violence” were reported from 142 of the 294 seats in West Bengal during the 2021 assembly polls there.

