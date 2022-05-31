Yogi targets Akhilesh, says no lessons learnt from Shivpal Yadav

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh assembly was adjourned sine die, marking the end of the budget session, after giving nod to the annual budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore for 2022-2023 here on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeted leader of opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for not learning ‘any lessons’ from his uncle Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and drawing similarities between him and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi, who spoke for nearly 2.11 hours during the debate on the general budget, gave a point-to-point rebuttal of the issues that Yadav had raised in his budget speech and gave statistical data about development and crime to make his point that the perception about Uttar Pradesh had now changed.

On Monday, in his budget speech Yadav had quoted an incident during his visit as state chief minister (2012-2017) to a basic education board primary school and said, “I asked a student (in primary school), ‘do you recognize me’ and the student replied, ‘Yes, you are Rahul Gandhi’.”

So, Yogi used the occasion to make light of Yadav’s remarks and said, “Children are innocent and truthful. The child must have spoken after giving it a thought. There is not much difference between Rahul Gandhi and you (Yadav). Rahul Gandhi speaks against the country when abroad and you speak against the state when out of Uttar Pradesh.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Yadav’s ‘gobar’ (dung) comments, Yogi said Yadav was feeling bad smell in cow dung that was considered pure. He said the cow dung was used for ‘puja’ and the SP chief had probably not learnt from his uncle the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav or else he would have known that cow dung was used for worship too.

He said cow dung was also seen as a form of Goddess Lakshmi. It was used to manufacture a lot of things. “Even incense sticks are being made using cow dung,” said the chief minister. “Yadav appears to have the influence of buffalo milk on him and not that of cow milk. But I thank him (Yadav) for calling the cow mother,” said Yogi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav had also said on Monday that Kannauj, which was famous for “ittar’ (perfume), needed a perfume park instead of a ‘gobar’ plant. Yogi made light of this too, saying “Your friends from the perfume industry are drawing attention now a days.” He was obviously referred to the income tax raids on some businessmen from the perfume industry, who the BJP had claimed were close to SP.

Yogi referred to Yadav’s observations that distribution (of ration) scheme etc. was an example of Samajwad, saying, “This morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the 11th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi to bank accounts of farmers through DBT. The leader of opposition called this (such distribution) an example of Samajwad. At least he (Yadav) has appreciated the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These schemes draw inspiration from the principle of ‘antyodaya’ of BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said “You (Yadav) think about the problem, we think about the solution. The difference is clear. This is the difference between SP and BJP.”

He said in all, 124 members had spoken during the budget debate. The eight-day budget session witnessed no adjournments as proceedings were conducted smoothly amid debate on motion of thanks to governor Anandiben Patel’s address before the joint sitting of the state legislature and the general budget. No debate was, however, held on the departmental budgets.

Yogi said, “Such a serious debate is taking place after a long time. This would not only uphold dignity of the House but would also lead to enhancement of respect of its members.” “We will make efforts that suggestions given by the members here are taken forward,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav later questioned some of the data given by the chief minister about crime and said the state government had failed to use the allocated funds in the past and this was probably the reason for dropping many ministers from the Yogi 2.0 government. He said the chief minister should announce by what time the caste census would be completed in Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON