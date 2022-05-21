Yogi tells new MLAs to stay away from contracts, leases

Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday asked new members of the state assembly not to allow family interference in their work and chief minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted them to stay away from the awarding of contracts and leases.

They should have a positive attitude while serving the people of Uttar Pradesh, the two leaders said.

Both the governor and Yogi were speaking at the concluding session of the orientation programme organised for new members at Tilak Hall of the assembly here on Saturday.

“Keep away from contracts and leases. Transfer and posting give a bad name. So you need to distance yourself from transfer and postings,” said Yogi, sharing his experiences with the new members of the 18th assembly.

Yogi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and one-term MLC. He was elected an MLA for the first time earlier this year.

The new members should put up their point with all the positivity and work for development in their constituencies, he suggested. The chief minister said the legislators, belonging to any political party, would get credit for development if they worked with positivity.

CASTE POLITICS NOT DOMINANT IN U.P.

The chief minister questioned the notion that caste politics was dominant in U. P.

If caste politics were dominant in Uttar Pradesh, how were minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna and speaker Satish Mahana elected, he asked. Both the leaders had few members of their caste in their respective constituencies, Yogi said.

Without naming any leader or party, he said one of the members of the previous House had a negative approach and even protested implementation of development projects. He said the member was nowhere to be seen now and had lost the assembly election badly, securing fourth place in the poll.

Yogi said he was elected MP from Gorakhpur for the first time in 1998 and it was initially difficult for him to get time to speak in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Japanese Encephalitis. The disease was the cause of deaths of a large number of children in Gorakhpur and there were no facilities for treatment then.

He said he got support of others as the issue was of public interest. The disease was well under control now. This was a model for controlling vector borne diseases, he added.

The chief minister urged the speaker to give an opportunity to new members to speak in the House. He referred to the special sessions of the state assembly convened during his first term as chief minister. He came across the potential of members when the House sat day and night for the special session, he added. President Ram Nath Kovind would address a joint sitting of the two Houses of the state legislature, he said.

The members should attentively listen to the addresses of the President or the governor in the House, he added. The members should keep their mobiles silent or switch them off in the House, the chief minister suggested.Yogi said the committees in the two Houses would be constituted after the end of the budget session. He also said the committees having advisory role had the powers of the House and the members should ensure that these powers were not misused.

A time-table of sorts has been worked out for all the ministers who would be on tour to districts/divisions from Friday to Saturday.The chief minister said he, along with two deputy chief ministers and ministers, would remain available in the state capital from Monday to Friday.

He also said he would request the assembly speaker and the legislative council chairman to convene meetings of the committees when the ministers were available in Lucknow.

Governor Patel, who shared her experiences as a minister under the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, said she was happy to know about the time table worked out for the ministers in the state. She also said the ministers, along with officers, were sent to different regions to know about the problems there. Uttar Pradesh would emerge as a model state when ministers would follow the time-table worked out for them for work and tours, the governor said.The members should not allow any family interference in work, the governor said.

The legislators should carry out documentation of work done by them in their constituencies, she added.