Yogi to file nomination for Gorakhpur urban seat on February 4

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination for the assembly election in Gorakhpur urban assembly constituency on February 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will issue notification for the sixth phase poll in 57 assembly constituencies in 10 districts of east UP, including Gorakhpur, on February 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to give momentum to its election campaign in east UP with the filing of the nomination papers by the chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP leader Dharmendra Singh said Yogi would arrive in Gorakhpur on a four-day visit on February 2. He would address the leaders and office-bearers of the city unit of the BJP, including assembly segment in charge, division in charge, shakti kendra in charge, city unit convenor and booth in charges in a meeting organized in Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Arya Nagar.

On February 3, the chief minister would address a doctors’ meet in Balrampur Hall of Digvijay Nath PG College. Later, he will address a teachers’ meet in Nepal Club. In the evening he will address a lawyers’ meet in Saraswati Vidya Mandir.

After filing nomination on February 4, Yogi Adityanath will address BJP workers on the ground of Maharana Pratap Inter College. Later he will address Chitransh Jagruk Matdata meeting in Gorakhpur Club and Prabuddha Warg meeting in the evening, according to Dharmendra Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 5, Yogi will launch his election campaign in the assembly segment with door-to-door contact. He will also address a meeting of the Sikh community in a Gurudwara in Mohaddipur locality of the city.

The BJP has galvanized its cadre for the election campaign in Gorakhpur region with the filing of the nomination papers by the chief minister.

The party leaders and office-bearers held virtual meeting with the workers to discuss the campaign strategy, Singh said.

The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress are yet to announce candidates on Gorakhpur urban seat. The Aam Aadmi Party has announced to field Vijay Srivastava from the prestigious seat. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has also announced to contest the assembly election against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur urban seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON