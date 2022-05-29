Yogi to inaugurate BJP state working committee meeting, several Union ministers from U.P. likely to attend

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. The party is expected to discuss plans to fast-track its beneficiary outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Several union ministers from U.P, ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, lawmakers and party functionaries will attend the state working committee meeting, the first after Yogi won a second term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March.

The Scientific Convention Centre will be the venue of the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh held a meeting of party leaders and general secretaries to finalise the agenda of the working committee.

Those who attended the preparatory meeting included UP BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, co-general secretary (organisation) Karamvir, state general secretary and U.P. minister JPS Rathore, general secretaries Govind Narayan Shukla, Ashwini Tyagi, Amar Pal Maurya, Subrat Pathak, Anoop Gupta and Priyanka Rawat.

Swatantra Dev Singh will chair the state working committee meeting, party leaders confirmed, making it clear that the new state chief would be named after the meeting.

There was a buzz earlier that the new state BJP chief could be named on Saturday. Swatantra Dev Singh is Jal Shakti minister and leader of the house in the UP legislative council. In keeping with the BJP’s one-man, one post, principle, he has requested the party leadership to relieve him of the post of U.P BJP chief.

The BJP will also hold a series of events to mark the completion of eight years of Modi government at the Centre.