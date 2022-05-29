Yogi to inaugurate BJP state working committee meeting, several Union ministers from U.P. likely to attend
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. The party is expected to discuss plans to fast-track its beneficiary outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Several union ministers from U.P, ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, lawmakers and party functionaries will attend the state working committee meeting, the first after Yogi won a second term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March.
The Scientific Convention Centre will be the venue of the meeting.
Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh held a meeting of party leaders and general secretaries to finalise the agenda of the working committee.
Those who attended the preparatory meeting included UP BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, co-general secretary (organisation) Karamvir, state general secretary and U.P. minister JPS Rathore, general secretaries Govind Narayan Shukla, Ashwini Tyagi, Amar Pal Maurya, Subrat Pathak, Anoop Gupta and Priyanka Rawat.
Swatantra Dev Singh will chair the state working committee meeting, party leaders confirmed, making it clear that the new state chief would be named after the meeting.
There was a buzz earlier that the new state BJP chief could be named on Saturday. Swatantra Dev Singh is Jal Shakti minister and leader of the house in the UP legislative council. In keeping with the BJP’s one-man, one post, principle, he has requested the party leadership to relieve him of the post of U.P BJP chief.
The BJP will also hold a series of events to mark the completion of eight years of Modi government at the Centre.
Uttar Pradesh assembly: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh heaps praise on Yogi’s economic model
Senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 as historic and a “masterstroke.” Describing chief minister Yogi Adityanath's economic model as a monk's model, the BJP member said it was the best one. Sidharth Nath Singh was speaking during a debate on the state budget in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
Allahabad high court asks Kushinagar DM to probe construction of police station on private land
The Allahabad high court has directed the Kushinagar district magistrate to conduct an inquiry within two months into the alleged construction of a part of the Ahrauli Bazar police station in Kushinagar district on the land of one Nathu Prasad. Justice VK Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar passed the order on May 25 on a petition filed by Nathu Prasad of Kushinagar. The order was uploaded on Saturday.
No duty for women from 7pm-6am without their consent, says UP govt
The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women. The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.
UP Dy-CM praises ICAI role in inflationary times
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with the two-day 60th National Cost Convention-2022, held in Lucknow. The second day of the conference was graced by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. He also explained how CMAs create business strategies and assist promoters in running their enterprises efficiently. He also emphasised that industry leaders should look to the CMAs for operational efficiency improvements and decision-making.
Nine more members of Kharwar gang arrested in police shoot out
Nine members of the dreaded Kharwar interstate gang were arrested after a shootout with the police in Shankar area of Prayagraj on Saturday. The Prayagraj police in recent weeks have arrested a total of 31 members of this Kharwar gang which the police claimed was involved in the incident of multiple murders at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station that took place on April 22. SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the shootout occurred at around 3am.
