Yogi to inaugurate water sport complex in Gorakhpur on Wednesday

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a water sports complex in Gorakhpur on Wednesday as well as gift other projects worth ₹1800 crore to the people of his home town.

“The water sports complex at Ramgarh Tal will be the state’s first-of-its-kind that has been built by the state government and will be used to host national and international tournaments in water sports,” district magistrate Vijay Kiran said.

He said trainers from Goa have been roped in to supervise water sports activities which will be put in place with all safety measures.

Currently, private players offers water sports facilities in the state but none hosts national or international events.

“With this, locals as well as visitors would be able to enjoy activities like water biking and skiing and other adventure water sports at iconic Ramgarh Tal, the 1700 acre lake that is known as Gorakhpur’s marine drive,” he said.

Besides the five acre water sport complex equipped with world class facilities and infrastructure, others projects that will be dedicated to the city by CM are constructed Nagar Nigam building, a multi-level parking, three ITIs and one polytechnic.

Notably, the iconic Ramgarh Tal also hosts light and sound shows on glorious past of the city covering historical figures or incidents or places associated with Gorakhpur. It includes show on legendary writer Munshi Prem Chand, poet Firaq Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir, Baba Gorakhnath, Chauri Chaura incident and freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil.