Yogi to visit Ayodhya, review vision document

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday, review the vision document of the temple town’s development plan and have lunch at a dalit hamlet where local public representatives will also be present, according to officials.

This will be Yogi Adityanath’s second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term on March 25.

Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma, the minister incharge of Ayodhya, will be present during the CM’s visit.

The chief minister will review development work of the districts adjoining Ayodhya and interact with officials virtually.

Yogi Adityanath will also unveil a statue of Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap at Guptar Ghat. He will offer prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Yogi Adityanath will spend the night in Ayodhya and meet saints at the circuit house. He will leave for Lucknow on Saturday.