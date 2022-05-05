Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi to visit Ayodhya, review vision document

This will be Yogi Adityanath’s second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term on March 25.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also meet saints in Ayodhya. (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on May 05, 2022 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday, review the vision document of the temple town’s development plan and have lunch at a dalit hamlet where local public representatives will also be present, according to officials.

Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma, the minister incharge of Ayodhya, will be present during the CM’s visit.

The chief minister will review development work of the districts adjoining Ayodhya and interact with officials virtually.

Yogi Adityanath will also unveil a statue of Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap at Guptar Ghat. He will offer prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Yogi Adityanath will spend the night in Ayodhya and meet saints at the circuit house. He will leave for Lucknow on Saturday.

