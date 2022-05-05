Yogi to visit Ayodhya, review vision document
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday, review the vision document of the temple town’s development plan and have lunch at a dalit hamlet where local public representatives will also be present, according to officials.
This will be Yogi Adityanath’s second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term on March 25.
Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma, the minister incharge of Ayodhya, will be present during the CM’s visit.
The chief minister will review development work of the districts adjoining Ayodhya and interact with officials virtually.
Yogi Adityanath will also unveil a statue of Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap at Guptar Ghat. He will offer prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple.
Yogi Adityanath will spend the night in Ayodhya and meet saints at the circuit house. He will leave for Lucknow on Saturday.
-
Ayodhya new focal point of political feud between Shiv Sena and MNS
Ayodhya is likely to host two members of the Thackeray family of Mumbai in the next two months at a time when they appear to be competing with each other to show their reverence for Lord Ram. The political feud between Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has now found a new battleground –Ayodhya.
-
Meat factory case: Former Uttar Pradesh minister, kin declared absconding
The police on Wednesday evening declared former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons Feroz and Imran absconding in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly operating a meat factory illegally in Meerut. The police pasted a notice on Yakoob's house in the Sarai Behleem locality under the Kotwali police station limits in Meerut.
-
Free competitive exams’ coaching for students in UP schools soon
Students of government-run and aided secondary schools of UP will soon be prepared for various competitive examinations free of cost. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the department of secondary education has prepared a proposal in this regard, say officials aware of the move.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader again demands junior home minister’s resignation
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday reiterated the demand for resignation of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' whose son Ashish Mishra is the key accused in the last year's Tikunia violence in Kheri district in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Tikait said Samyukta Kisan Morcha would continue raising the demand in all their future agitations.
-
Stepmother arrested for killing four-year-old girl in Pratapgarh
The Pratapgarh Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly killing Shanti Devi's four-year-old stepdaughter whose body was found inside an unused well in Rajanpur village in Kunda area on Wednesday morning. SHO of Kunda police station Pradeep Kumar Singh said Dinesh Kumar Saroj's third wife Shanti Devi has been arrested for killing her stepdaughter as she disliked the way the girl passed comments on her. Later she confessed to have committed the crime.
