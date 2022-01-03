Yogi unveils oil painting of Ambedkar, others

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, unveiled oil paintings of Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and former President Dr Rajendra Prasada at the central hall (PD Tandon Hall) of the state assembly and released several books, including books titled ‘Karmyodha Ram Naik’ and ‘Hridaya Narain Dikshit Rachnavali’.

A demand for putting up an oil painting of Dr Ambedkar in the central hall has been raised in the state assembly time and again.

Yogi lauded the contribution of Naik as governor of Uttar Pradesh and Hridaya Narain Dikshit as the speaker of the state assembly. The CM listed Naik’s initiatives during his tenure as governor of Uttar Pradesh and said he was behind the state government’s decision to celebrate January 24 as Uttar Pradesh Day.

On this occasion, a collection of speeches by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former chief ministers was also released. These include speeches by defence minister Rajnath Singh, former chief minister late Kalyan Singh, former chief minister late Ram Prakash along with former Prime Minister late Chaudhary Charan Singh in the state assembly.

Yogi said these new books would be useful for new members of the state assembly, those interested in politics, research scholars and those keeping an eye on social and economic activities. A book selling centre was also thrown open for the public at gate number nine of Vidhan Bhawan.

Naik, speaking on the occasion, lauded the chief minister for his leadership in the state’s fight against Covid. He said UP will effectively fight omicron, the new variant of coronavirus. Vidhan Parishad chairperson Manvendra Singh narrated Naik’s experiences as governor of Uttar Pradesh. Other books released on the occasion, include speeches of UP’s members in the constituent assembly and ‘Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha main Mahilaon Ka Pratinidhitva Evam Mantriparishad Main Sahbhagita’.

Others who spoke on the occasion, include the minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna and former minister for parliamentary affairs and deputy speaker Vidhan Sabha Dr Ammar Rizvi.