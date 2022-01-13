Yogi’s candidature: RSS starts preparations in Ayodhya before formal announcement by BJP

LUCKNOW The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and top brass of the saffron brigade in Ayodhya on Thursday started preparations for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s candidature from the temple town, even before a formal announcement in this regard by the state unit of the BJP.

Adityanath is all set to contest his first assembly poll from Ayodhya (Sadar) Assembly constituency. Before assuming office of UP CM after the BJP’s victory in 2017 Assembly polls, he had represented Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency five times in a row from 1998.

To discuss elections, VHP general secretary Champat Rai organised a ‘prabudh varg’ (intellectual class) meeting at the RSS office in Ayodhya where senior RSS leaders, those associated with its other frontal organisations and local BJP leaders were also present.

Rai emphasized on increasing poll percentage, especially in posh localities of the Ayodhya (Sadar) assembly constituency where voters are reluctant to exercise their right to vote. RSS leaders also expressed anguish over poor turnout of voters in these posh localities. It was decided that polling stations and booths having record of poor turnout will be identified.

It was also decided that responsibilities will be fixed for BJP workers to reach out to all such voters and make sure they exercise their right to vote.

The RSS top brass will go all out to make sure that Adityanath emerges victorious by a huge margin.

Ved Prakash Gupta is the sitting BJP MLA from Ayodhya (Sadar) Assembly seat. Expressing his pleasure over the CM’s candidature from Ayodhya, Gupta stated that it was a matter of pride for Ayodhya to have the chief minister as a poll candidate.

“The formal announcement of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s candidature from Ayodhya is now just a formality. His candidature will ensure overall development of Ayodhya and its adjoining districts,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

Elated by the news of the CM’s candidature from Ayodhya, Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, distributed sweets at his residence (math) on Thursday.

