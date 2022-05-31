Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi's swipe at Akhilesh over Rahul Gandhi episode: 'Not much difference between you two'
lucknow news

Yogi's swipe at Akhilesh over Rahul Gandhi episode: 'Not much difference between you two'

The only difference, the UP chief minister said, was that Rahul Gandhi criticises India on foreign shores, while Akhilesh Yadav criticises Uttar Pradesh outside the state.
Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav
Published on May 31, 2022 03:32 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that once during his chief ministership, a child misidentified him as Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a swipe at his predecessor, said on Tuesday there was not ‘much difference’ between Akhilesh and the Congress leader.

Also Read | One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

“The Leader of the Opposition said when he was CM, he visited a primary school. He asked a child if he knew who he (Akhilesh) was. So, the child said, ‘Yes, you are Rahul Gandhi.’ Though kids are innocent, they're pure at heart. Whatever that child said, he must have said that after a lot of thought,” the chief minister remarked during the ongoing budget session of the UP assembly, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.

Adityanath further said, “Anyways, there's not much difference between the two of you. The only minor is that while Rahul Gandhi criticises India in foreign countries, while you do the same for Uttar Pradesh when outside the state.”

RELATED STORIES

Speaking in the House a day ago, the Karhal MLA had recalled the episode while criticising the Yogi government over Uttar Pradesh's lowly position (fourth from bottom) in the Niti Aayog's index. At this, all members, including CM Yogi himself, burst into laughter.

Akhilesh Yadav was Uttar Pradesh's chief minister from 2012 to 2017. For the 2017 assembly elections, the SP and the Congress entered into an alliance. However, the two parties finished with a combined tally of just 54 in the 403-member assembly. The SP and Congress were victorious on 47 and seven seats, respectively.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
yogi adityanath akhilesh yadav rahul gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP