Yogi's swipe at Akhilesh over Rahul Gandhi episode: 'Not much difference between you two'

A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that once during his chief ministership, a child misidentified him as Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a swipe at his predecessor, said on Tuesday there was not ‘much difference’ between Akhilesh and the Congress leader.

“The Leader of the Opposition said when he was CM, he visited a primary school. He asked a child if he knew who he (Akhilesh) was. So, the child said, ‘Yes, you are Rahul Gandhi.’ Though kids are innocent, they're pure at heart. Whatever that child said, he must have said that after a lot of thought,” the chief minister remarked during the ongoing budget session of the UP assembly, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.

Adityanath further said, “Anyways, there's not much difference between the two of you. The only minor is that while Rahul Gandhi criticises India in foreign countries, while you do the same for Uttar Pradesh when outside the state.”

Speaking in the House a day ago, the Karhal MLA had recalled the episode while criticising the Yogi government over Uttar Pradesh's lowly position (fourth from bottom) in the Niti Aayog's index. At this, all members, including CM Yogi himself, burst into laughter.

Akhilesh Yadav was Uttar Pradesh's chief minister from 2012 to 2017. For the 2017 assembly elections, the SP and the Congress entered into an alliance. However, the two parties finished with a combined tally of just 54 in the 403-member assembly. The SP and Congress were victorious on 47 and seven seats, respectively.

