Yogi's swipe at Akhilesh over Rahul Gandhi episode: 'Not much difference between you two'
A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that once during his chief ministership, a child misidentified him as Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a swipe at his predecessor, said on Tuesday there was not ‘much difference’ between Akhilesh and the Congress leader.
“The Leader of the Opposition said when he was CM, he visited a primary school. He asked a child if he knew who he (Akhilesh) was. So, the child said, ‘Yes, you are Rahul Gandhi.’ Though kids are innocent, they're pure at heart. Whatever that child said, he must have said that after a lot of thought,” the chief minister remarked during the ongoing budget session of the UP assembly, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.
Adityanath further said, “Anyways, there's not much difference between the two of you. The only minor is that while Rahul Gandhi criticises India in foreign countries, while you do the same for Uttar Pradesh when outside the state.”
Speaking in the House a day ago, the Karhal MLA had recalled the episode while criticising the Yogi government over Uttar Pradesh's lowly position (fourth from bottom) in the Niti Aayog's index. At this, all members, including CM Yogi himself, burst into laughter.
Akhilesh Yadav was Uttar Pradesh's chief minister from 2012 to 2017. For the 2017 assembly elections, the SP and the Congress entered into an alliance. However, the two parties finished with a combined tally of just 54 in the 403-member assembly. The SP and Congress were victorious on 47 and seven seats, respectively.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
