Young adult with learning disability makes video memoir

Almost a year after he lost his grandmother, 24-year-old Mukund Pant, who suffers from intellectual disability, released a video memoir dedicated to her, on YouTube, on Tuesday.

“Mukund was distraught after losing his grandmother. For many months he struggled with his emotions and finally decided to deal with his emotions by creating a video memoir dedicated to his Dadi. After eight months of hard work, his movie “My Life - why did they take her away” was released on PYSSUM’s YouTube channel,” Mukund’s father, Naval Pant, said.

The 11-minute video details the story of the grandmother from her birth till her demise and Mukund’s close connection with her.

“Mukund was born with developmental delays. He was slow and had issues with his eyes. Though he went to mainstream primary schools, his actual training started with PYSSUM, a vocational training centre for young adults with mental disability where he joined the child development centre as a young student. After years of hard work, today he trains young adults there,” the father informed.

The short movie reflects the struggle of an individual with special needs. It shows many aspects of his creative instincts. The movie also portrays the artistic reflection of an individual with special needs.

“Mukund takes care of the office management and assists at PYSSUM, despite his constraints of reading and writing,” the father said.

“Mukund had issues with his movement and sight, but with sincere efforts, he chose to create a short movie where eyes and hand movements play a major role, through sheer hard work,” added the father.