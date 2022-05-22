Young & old join hands in battle against air pollution

Uttar Pradesh chapter of Lung Care Foundation (LCF) organised an awareness drive, ‘SHAPE UP’, with the support of the Lucknow municipal corporation authorities near Mithaiwala Chauraha in Gomti Nagar on Sunday morning. People from various walks of life painted graffiti of lungs on the flyover walls to raise awareness about rising air pollution in the environment, one of the leading causes of lung ailments.

The drive was organised under the direction of Dr AP Maheshwari, patron, LCF and former DG CRPF, Dr Arvind, pulmonary head of Medanta, and Rajiv Khurana. “With the help of the municipal corporation officials, we launched our drive today at Gomti Nagar. Our goal is to raise public awareness about pollution and its causes by involving the public in the process and making them aware about the catastrophe looming over our heads, shortening our lifetime by 10-12 years. Multiple self-help groups (SHGs), media organisations, and eminent artists across the city have supported this noble cause. The municipal corporation approved selecting more than 50 locations throughout the city. We also intend to expand this to the rest of the state,” said Dr AP Maheshwari.

A nukkad natak was also performed by young artistes of the Arts College who highlighted the importance of having parks amid growing urbanisation and the importance of morning walks in keeping the lungs healthy. The event brought children, young enthusiasts and adults together in the drive. Over 200 people joined in, making it a more significant public movement.

While describing the graffiti she painted, Rupam Shukla, a student of Lucknow University, said that people should be discouraged from using cow dung cakes or woods for cooking as the process produces a lot of smoke, which pollutes the environment.

Some dignitaries from the city also joined the event, including Padma Sri Raj Bisaria, Runa Banerjee, Ravi Kapoor, Pankaj Gupta, Ajaish Jaiswal, Capt Paritosh Chauhan, Kanak Chauhan, Akhilesh Agarwal, among others. Dr Rakesh, Dr Sunil and Mala Kumar, Dr Pavitra, Dr Sandeep Kumar and Dr Lubna were also present from the medical fraternity.

NSS’s Anshumali and Childline’s Sangeetaji arrived with a large group of volunteers. Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner, praised the campaign and urged civic society to continue its efforts in other parts of the town.