Young & old join hands in battle against air pollution
Uttar Pradesh chapter of Lung Care Foundation (LCF) organised an awareness drive, ‘SHAPE UP’, with the support of the Lucknow municipal corporation authorities near Mithaiwala Chauraha in Gomti Nagar on Sunday morning. People from various walks of life painted graffiti of lungs on the flyover walls to raise awareness about rising air pollution in the environment, one of the leading causes of lung ailments.
The drive was organised under the direction of Dr AP Maheshwari, patron, LCF and former DG CRPF, Dr Arvind, pulmonary head of Medanta, and Rajiv Khurana. “With the help of the municipal corporation officials, we launched our drive today at Gomti Nagar. Our goal is to raise public awareness about pollution and its causes by involving the public in the process and making them aware about the catastrophe looming over our heads, shortening our lifetime by 10-12 years. Multiple self-help groups (SHGs), media organisations, and eminent artists across the city have supported this noble cause. The municipal corporation approved selecting more than 50 locations throughout the city. We also intend to expand this to the rest of the state,” said Dr AP Maheshwari.
A nukkad natak was also performed by young artistes of the Arts College who highlighted the importance of having parks amid growing urbanisation and the importance of morning walks in keeping the lungs healthy. The event brought children, young enthusiasts and adults together in the drive. Over 200 people joined in, making it a more significant public movement.
While describing the graffiti she painted, Rupam Shukla, a student of Lucknow University, said that people should be discouraged from using cow dung cakes or woods for cooking as the process produces a lot of smoke, which pollutes the environment.
Some dignitaries from the city also joined the event, including Padma Sri Raj Bisaria, Runa Banerjee, Ravi Kapoor, Pankaj Gupta, Ajaish Jaiswal, Capt Paritosh Chauhan, Kanak Chauhan, Akhilesh Agarwal, among others. Dr Rakesh, Dr Sunil and Mala Kumar, Dr Pavitra, Dr Sandeep Kumar and Dr Lubna were also present from the medical fraternity.
NSS’s Anshumali and Childline’s Sangeetaji arrived with a large group of volunteers. Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner, praised the campaign and urged civic society to continue its efforts in other parts of the town.
Mobile of KGMU doctor’s wife hacked
The mobile phone of a King George Medical University doctor's wife was hacked by an unknown user and messages were sent to Dr Avinash Agarwal, the resident of KGMU faculty flats on Jagat Narain Road in Wazirganj's contacts seeking financial help on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Sunday. Dr Agarwal mentioned in the FIR that the unknown mobile user hacked her wife's mobile following which the incoming calls to her number were blocked. He said the WhatsApp instant messaging applications of her number were also blocked.
Army recruitment scam accused held in Bihar
UP anti-terror squad on Saturday arrested a wanted accused, suspected to have been recruited to Gorkha regiments of Indian army through forged documents in 2015-16, from Bihar, said senior ATS officials here on Sunday. They said the racket involved in getting recruitment of Nepali nationals using force domicile certificates and identity proofs was unearthed after the mastermind behind a recruitment racket Chandra Bahadur Khatri by the UP ATS in October 2017.
Prayagraj: Tech-savvy vehicle lifter gang busted, six held
Joint teams of Civil Lines and Colonelganj police arrested six members of the gang and recovered two dozen stolen motorcycles from their possession worth over ₹20 lakh, officials said. Civil Lines police first detained Arjun Singh of Koraon, Indra Bahadur Pal and Vijay and recovered 15 stolen bikes. Nine more bikes were recovered among which 6 were found from Manish Kumar of Industrial Area automobile workshop in the Naini area.
Noida man performed ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ car stunt, arrested
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced on Sunday they have arrested a man who was seen on a video performing a stunt on a road in Noida. “Sector 113 police arrested a youth for performing dangerous stunts on cars and bikes. The vehicles used in stunts were seized as well,” Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, informed on its Twitter handle.
Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO moved to GMSH-16
A day after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg ordered the transfer of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Health and Wellness Centre, Sector 33, the officer was moved to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, with immediate effect on Sunday. As per government rules, senior medical officers are posted at civil hospitals or district hospitals while the HWCs are handled by medical officers.
