Youth held for derogatory video against Hindu deities
A youth was arrested here on Monday for making a video in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, said police. A case was also registered against him under the IT Act and other relevant sections, they added.
The arrested youth was identified as Umar Abdullah, 21, son of Abdullah, a resident of an area under Gudamba police station. As per the police, Abdullah allegedly made and posted an inappropriate video on the social media.
The police said the incident was reported on May 14 when Abduallah posted the video in which he was seen using derogatory words against Hindu deities. However, he was arrested on Monday after the police were tipped off about his presence in his locality.
Ravi says Bajrang Dal’s arms camp similar to police training drills
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Chikmagaluru legislator CT Ravi equated the arms training given by the Bajrang Dal with that of the police on Monday. On Sunday, the Karnataka police are trying to collect information about a week-long “arms training” camp conducted by a right-wing group, Bajrang Dal, in Ponnampet in Kodagu district, about 240km from Bengaluru. The Congress leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah said on Monday.
Karnataka anti-conversion bill ‘fallacious’: Archbishop
Members of the Christian community under the aegis of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, Rev. Peter Machado, said that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government's anti-conversion bill was an 'arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move' on Monday. The delegation met Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at the latter's residence in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum, asking the latter not to give his consent to the Protection of Religious Freedom Bill or anti-conversion bill.
Delay hits implementation of order on loudspeaker use in Karnataka
Almost a week after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an order making a permit mandatory for the use of loudspeakers in the state, police and the government departments responsible for enforcing these permits are still struggling with the implementation, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday.
Demand for national anthem at madrasas sparks slugfest in Karnataka
Days after singing the national anthem was made mandatory at all madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, calls for a similar order has arisen in Karnataka, sparking a political slugfest in the state. Pramod Muthalik, the chief of Rashtriya Hindu Sena, which is the parent organisation of the right-wing group Sri Ram Sene, in a video demanded the state and the central government ban all madrasas. No rules and regulations are observed here.
Karnataka minister says no objection to RSS founder’s speech in textbooks
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has defended the inclusion of a speech by founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook for students of class X. This was objected to by some organisations, including All-India Democratic Students Organisation and All-India Save Education Committee. The organisations alleged omission of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
