Youth held for derogatory video against Hindu deities

A youth was arrested here on Monday for making a video in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, said police. A case was also registered against him under the IT Act and other relevant sections, they added.

The arrested youth was identified as Umar Abdullah, 21, son of Abdullah, a resident of an area under Gudamba police station. As per the police, Abdullah allegedly made and posted an inappropriate video on the social media.

The police said the incident was reported on May 14 when Abduallah posted the video in which he was seen using derogatory words against Hindu deities. However, he was arrested on Monday after the police were tipped off about his presence in his locality.