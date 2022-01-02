Youth shot at during birthday party in UP’s Prayagraj

A youth in his mid-twenties was allegedly shot at and injured during a birthday party in Salori area under Colonelganj police station of Sangam city late on Saturday night, police said. The youth identified as Rohit received a bullet injury in his head and was admitted to SRN hospital in a serious condition. The accused was arrested along with a country-made pistol believed to have been used in the crime, they added.

According to reports, a resident of Salori area, Rohit, a painter, had gone to attend the birthday party of his friend Shashi’s wife. It is reported that one Nanka of the same area opened fire following an argument during the party. The bullet hit Rohit in the head and he collapsed.

Panic prevailed in the party after the incident and all guests fled the scene. On being informed, Colonelganj police reached the spot and rushed Rohit to SRN hospital. Circle officer, Colonelganj, Ajeet Singh Chauhan said Nanka had been arrested and further probe into the incident was in progress.