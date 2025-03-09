Youth steals jewellery from GF’s home to buy concert tickets in Lko

A 19-year-old Class 12 student from Lucknow was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth lakhs from his girlfriend’s home to purchase tickets for rapper Honey Singh’s concert on February 28. The accused, Vikas Saini, held by Lucknow Police (Sourced)

The stolen jewellery belonged to his girlfriend’s cousin, a resident of Uttarakhand, who had come to Lucknow for a wedding. The youth, identified as Vikas Saini, convinced his girlfriend to help him access the jewellery stored in a cupboard at her home and fled with it.

Para police arrested Vikas on Saturday along with goldsmith Vipin Kumar, 37, who bought the stolen jewellery. Police recovered gold in a melted form and ₹62,000 in cash from the accused.

The theft came to light after Usha Bisht, 35, from Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, filed a complaint with Para police on March 8. She stated that after attending a wedding at her aunt’s house in Devpur Para, she had placed her jewellery in a cupboard. On February 5, she discovered it was missing.

“Upon inquiring at home, I learned that Vikas Saini had taken the jewellery from my aunt’s younger daughter, Anjali Rana, by deceit,” the FIR stated.

According to Suresh Singh, station house officer of Para Police, Vikas Saini, a resident of Laxman Vihar, frequently visited the house and learned about the jewellery’s location from Anjali. Taking advantage of an opportunity, he stole the items and later sold them to jeweller Vipin near Thakurganj Dwarkapuri Yadav Market.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under relevant Section 305(a), 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), formed a special team, and launched an investigation. “It was found that Vikas had sold the jewellery and used ₹70,000 from the proceeds to buy concert tickets in the black market. Both accused were taken into custody on Saturday,” the SHO added.