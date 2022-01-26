Youth strangled to death in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: A 22- year-old youth’s body was found near Mansaita river under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga area on Monday night. Later, he was identified as Rahul Jaiswal of Shaligram Mandi in Muthiganj area.

On the complaint of the youth’s kin, an FIR was lodged against some people and efforts were on to arrest them, police said.

According to reports, Rahul Jaiswal went missing on Sunday. On Monday, Rahul’s body was found near Mansaita bridge close to the river. His kin reached the mortuary and identified the body in the night. The postmortem examination report revealed that he was strangled to death.

Rahul’s brother Rajat said his brother was in contact with Himanshu Panda, Kallu, Golu Pandey and Salman who were drug addicts. They had a scuffle with Rahul around 15 days back, during which they had issued threats to him. Rahul left home in the evening in January 23 after receiving a call from them on his mobile.

SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh said an FIR had been lodged on the basis of the complaint and some suspects had been detained for questioning.